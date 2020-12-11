Stunning location of new oyster bar

A NEW food destination has taken the term from sea to plate literally by offering patrons freshly shucked oysters just metres from where they are grown.

The Oyster Shed on the Tweed serves fresh, succulent oysters and French champagne, as well as cocktails, seafood and tapas while overlooking the stunning Birds Bay.

The Oyster Shed’s Belinda Hardy will be serving fresh oysters straight from the Birds Bay farm on Saturday. Picture: Scott Powick.

The new relaxed eatery is owned by the Eyre family who for more than 30 years have operated the hugely successful Catch a Crab tours.

But like most tourism operators, the Eyre family's business was halted in March due to COVID-19.

"At first we thought it wouldn't be as dramatic as it turned out to be … but it just kept going on and getting worse so we had to do something," said Catch a Crab director Lee Eyre.

The Oyster Shed overlooks Birds Bay at Tweed Heads. Picture: Scott Powick.

"We had to reinvent ourselves. And nobody else is doing oysters and we thought where else can you go and actually come to the oyster farm and get the oysters opened on the spot?

"It was also keeping with what the tourism bodies were promoting but also in the Northern Rivers we have a big food scene.

The Oyster Shed opens from noon to 8pm, Friday to Sunday. Picture: Scott Powick.

"It's going to be a little bit tough at first because it's a destination spot, we're not in the restaurant precinct, so we have to make people aware that we're even here and that they can have this experience.

"Sunset grazing we're calling it."

The Oyster Shed opens on Saturday from noon to 8pm, bookings preferred.

