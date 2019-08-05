STUPID: Brazen burnout bandits target police station

Skidmarks damaging several properties in Wooli including the police station

IT DOESN'T get more brazen than this, as two men allegedly not only damaged property in Wooli, but did it in front of the police station.

Coffs/Clarence Police are investigating after a number of locations in Wooli were damaged as a result of burnouts.

After 10pm on Saturday night August 3, Turk Hutchings Park, Solitary Islands Resort and Wooli Police Station all sustained turf damage following reports a White Nissan Patrol was performing burnouts.

Police have received information two males were in the vehicle at the time which was seen at the Wooli Hotel shortly before the incidents occurred.

Chief Inspector Joanne Reid of Grafton Police described the actions of those responsible as 'senseless'.

"Our enquiries indicate the males are from the local area which makes their behaviour all the more disrespectful," she said.

"It's brazen enough to damage the police station grounds, but to deliberately rip up the local park and endanger the residents safety in the resort is simply idiotic."

Consequences for drivers performing burnouts include the impounding of their vehicle and heavy fines.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Wooli Police on 6649 7055, Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.