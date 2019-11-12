Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame via Facebook
Picture: Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame via Facebook
News

'Stupid' Tasmanian truck driver takes two disabled spots

12th Nov 2019 10:42 AM

A truck driver has been called "stupid" and lazy after they were spotted in Tasmania parked in the middle of two large disabled parking spaces.

The truck, owned by a wedding hire company, was parked at a convention centre, and appeared to be unloading goods when it was photographed on Friday.

"No permit," a man wrote, sharing a photo of the truck on the Facebook group Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame.

 

"Sheer laziness," one person commented, followed by grimacing emojis.

"How bloody stupid," another said.

"Nice wide parking bays though. Shame they're taking up both of them of course," another said.

"Would love for two disability permit holders to park in front of truck and block it in for a day or two," one commenter joked.

Other commenters sided with the driver of the truck, saying it was a difficult area to park.

"I blame the developers also for not making a loading zone near the entrance," one man commented.

Parking in a disabled spot is an offence across Australia and comes with hefty fines.

More Stories

Show More
disabled motoring parking truck driver

Just In

    Awkward find in real estate ad

    Awkward find in real estate ad
    • 12th Nov 2019 11:52 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maps reveal potential 'catastrophic' danger

        Maps reveal potential 'catastrophic' danger

        News Up to 20,000 firefighters in NSW and parts of QLD are bracing for a day of "catastrophic" danger with shocking maps showing the potential spread of devastation. 

        ‘It’s full on’: Brown snakes in 'big numbers'

        premium_icon ‘It’s full on’: Brown snakes in 'big numbers'

        News Dangerous snake is cropping up more and more often

        LIST: 600 NSW schools closed due to fire

        LIST: 600 NSW schools closed due to fire

        Community NW Department of Education has confirmed closures

        Survivor home to tell his story at Kingscliff Remembrance Day

        premium_icon Survivor home to tell his story at Kingscliff Remembrance...

        News An Australian Defence Force veteran who survived a helicopter crash in Afghanistan...