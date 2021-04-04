Maleny Golf Club has gone "gender neutral".

In a Facebook post that has caused quite a stir, the Sunshine Coast hinterland club announced last week it had introduced gender-neutral tees in a bid to improve inclusivity on the course.

The post quickly blew up, with many quick to praise the club for its forward-thinking stance.

One person said it was a "move for the better and gives everyone choice" and another said it was "a no-brainer when you think about it".

But some commenters criticised the move, with one calling it "the stupidest thing I've ever heard of".

"What about the rest rooms in the clubhouse? Can I choose which one I want to use so as to not feel the stigma of being boxed into a gender?" another wrote.

Queensland golf pro Adam Scott launched Maleny Golf Club’s 18-hole course live on Instagram last year.



Previously, the forward tees - those closest to the green - had a different colour and were dubbed "ladies' tees".

But Maleny Golf Club argued players should be able to choose which tees they played from without the stigma of being boxed in by their gender.

"Golfers can now play from tees that are more suited to their ability or to challenge themselves", the club's post stated.

"Golf stereotypes are being challenged."

Some argued that changing to "all white" tees would not change the fact tees were placed for difficulty purposes.

"If you choose to tee off the front tees, you're taking the easy option, I can't see that stigma ever changing," one person commented.

Originally published as 'Stupidest thing': Southeast Qld golf club's gender-neutral tees