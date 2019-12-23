Suburban drug cook a ‘normal bloke’

Emergency services personnel prepare to clean up a drug lab discovered at a residence at Banora Point on Thursday. Photo: WENDY POWICK

RESIDENTS in a suburban street at Banora Point say the man accused of having an underground drug laboratory looked like a ‘normal bloke’.

Police raided a Mariner’s Cres house on Thursday morning, allegedly finding an underground drug lab behind a trapdoor, underneath a set of stairs.

It is alleged police found a 65-year-old man at work inside the bunker which was described as an extremely sophisticated laboratory.

Police will further allege they found more than 20kgs of pure liquid drugs, with a street value worth millions of dollars.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she thought her neighbour, named John, was a retired car mechanic.

“I had no idea what was going on. I thought if anything, he was a retired mechanic just playing with cars,” she said.

“I don’t know if he has children, but there were always four or five cars parked out the front of his house.

“I’ve seen him a couple of times working on cars, but I didn’t know him.”

Belinda Herbert, who has lived near the accused for the past two years, said she had no idea emergency services were dismantling a drug lab last week.

“I thought a chemical must have been leaking out of the ground for the fireys and hazmat to be there,” Ms Herbert said.

“It’s surprising, especially because it’s in such a quiet neck of the woods.”

Police have discovered a drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said he lived near the accused for 13 years.

He had only seen the man a handful of times despite living in the area for more than a decade.

“He just looked like a normal bloke,” he said.

Defence lawyer Geoff Gallagher, from Save U Legal, said the defence would review the man’s bail options in the new year, after he was refused bail on Thursday.

He will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 18.