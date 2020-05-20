Suburban drug cook faces more charges

Emergency services helped to dismantle an alleged drug lab at a Mariners Crescent address in Banora Point, in December 2019. Picture: Wendy Powick.

A MAN accused of having an underground drug laboratory within his Banora Point home will face further charges.

John Mervyn Harvey, 65, was arrested on December 18 last year after police raided his home and allegedly found a sophisticated laboratory.

Police allege amphetamines and MDMA were being produced on a commercial scale.

He faced three charges including manufacturing a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial scale.

Mr Harvey was granted conditional bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on April 3.

Defence lawyer Geoff Gallagher from Save U Legal, said his client’s age made him vulnerable to contracting coronavirus.

Mr Gallagher further argued the pandemic would cause a delay in producing evidence for the case.

The alleged drug cook was released to a Tweed Heads address on the condition he not leave the home unless for medical reasons or to attend court, and provided a $20,000 bond.

Mr Harvey faces a further four charges, including possessing a pill press and supplying a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial quantity.

His case was heard in the same court on Wednesday where it was adjourned to July 22 for a further brief status mention.