28°
News

'Subway sacked me when I asked for a pay rise’: trainee

Dana McCauley news.com.au | 10th Mar 2017 11:31 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TRAINEESHIP program has been dubbed a "rort" that gives employers access to cheap, disposable labour.

Queensland high school student Sarah* worked at a Subway store on the Gold Coast for eight months last year, believing she was setting herself up for ongoing employment.

But she says she was abruptly fired once she turned 16 and asked for a pay rise in line with the award wage, in a case that raises questions about the State Government's $20 million school-based apprenticeships and traineeships program.

Sarah's dad labelled the program "a waste of taxpayers' money", accusing employers of taking advantage of the low pay rate before casting them aside, and questioning the value provided by a private training company that reaps millions of taxpayer dollars to administer the scheme.

"How many employers are exploiting this system, showing no or little interest in assisting trainees and just pocketing Government money for subsidised work?" he said.

The government spent $12.3 million on school-based traineeships last year and $7.7 million to date in 2017, with employers are given grants worth thousands of dollars to take on high school students as "trainees", paid less than the award rate in exchange for on-the-job training that is counted towards a TAFE qualification.

'I DIDN'T LEARN ANYTHING'

Sarah said she was promised a traineeship would teach her about running a fast food business, but what she got was a straightforward sandwich-making role.

"I was meant to learn how to count all the stock and the business side of things, but I just learnt how to do the sandwiches and prep and clean and stuff," she told news.com.au.

And the coursework component of the traineeship turned out to be equally disappointing when the trainer Sarah was assigned by a private college disappeared, she said.

The Aurora Training Institute, which has received $5.6 million worth of government funding in less than three years, sent Sarah another trainer after her dad rang up to complain - but still gave little care, she claims.

After a few sporadic appearances by the new trainer, who was "supposed to come to school every second week", Sarah said she became worried that she would not complete the coursework requirements in time to start Year 11, as planned.

"Dad contacted them and said 'what's going on?'"

It was then, she said, that the trainer finally sat her down in the food court and rushed her through seven workbooks in two sittings.

"I didn't really learn anything, she just told me the answers," Sarah said.

Having checked off the course requirements, she was issued with a Certificate III in Hospitality.

'DON'T COME IN FOR YOUR SHIFT'

While disappointed the training did not meet the standard she'd been promised, the teen nonetheless enjoyed her job and happily picked up extra shifts during her time at the Subway store.

Her boss gave every indication of being pleased with her work, she said, and even hinted that she was in line for a promotion to weekend store manager.

So it came as a shock when, after celebrating her 16th birthday in January, her request for a pay rise was rebuffed.

Her hourly rate as a trainee was just $9.49, but she was now entitled to the award rate for 16-year-old fast food workers: $12.15.

"My pay didn't go up so I asked him at work I said 'when you turn 16 does your pay go up?' and he said 'yeah' ... He said 'text me to remind me'."

But when she followed up and reminded him of her new pay rate, Sarah said, "he tried to raise it by 11 cents, so I'd only get $9.60."

"He said 'it's because you're still on a traineeship' but he had signed me off two or three weeks before that," she said.

"Then he rang me after I'd been texting him and said 'I didn't realise you'd finished, don't bother coming in for your shift on Saturday'."

SUBWAY DEFENDS TRAINEESHIPS

The Subway franchisee involved told news.com.au that Sarah was only ever intended to be employed for the duration of her traineeship.

He denied promising her a promotion or long term employment, and said that at any one time he had a mix of trainees and casual workers paid the award wage, stating that he did not rely on cheap trainees to keep the business running.

A spokesman for Subway's head office indicated that the company supported his position.

A Queensland Government spokeswoman said the government was "committed to quality vocational education and training" and that educational providers it partnered with were audited to safeguard the integrity of the system.

She did not say whether the Aurora Training Institute - which the government gave the institute $2.4 million in 2014-15, $2 million in 2015-16 and $1.3 million to date in 2016-17 - was being audited.

The Aurora Training Institute declined to comment. On its website, the organisation says: "We pride ourselves on delivering quality accredited School Programs. Students are provided with quality training programs, advice and the opportunity to enhance future career prospects."

A spokeswoman for the Training Ombudsman said it had received seven complaints about school-based apprenticeships and traineeships in the 12 months to September 2016, out of 300 complaints it received overall.

The most common complaints were about registered training organisations, VET FEE HELP ad apprenticeships.

* Not her real name.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks employment subway traineeship

Just In

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Fingal community angered by uprooted trees

Fingal community angered by uprooted trees

Fingal community upset over destruction of trees.

'Subway sacked me when I asked for a pay rise’: trainee

Questions raised about Queensland's taxpayer-funded traineeships

Fanning return leads to dream Quiksilver Pro heat

Mick Fanning will kickstart his 2017 campaign in a dream match-up with 11 time world champion and surfing's greatest ever exponent, Kelly Slater.

Clash of the titans

Two women, child threatened by man with knife

Trio trapped in bathroom by man with butcher's knife

Local Partners

Breakfast club gives school kids a good start

SIX schools in and around Lismore are benefiting

'Despicable' protesters leave circus-goers in tears

Protestors rally outside Stardust Circus.

Circus ringmaster says Coffs protesters "most despicable" he's ever seen

Gig Guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

GIDDY UP: Adam D Tucker is at Twin Towns for the Cowboys and Angels tribute on Saturday, starring as country music superstar Tim McGraw.

Tweed Gig Guide: March 9-13

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for the a new live show based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

REST, RELAX &amp; REVIVE @ THE ICONIC CURRUMBIN ROCKS RESORT

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $695,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular...

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 Interest Over...

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Interest Over...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 11 MARCH AT 10:00AM QLD TIME This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute...

Rare Opportunity - Original Tugun Cottage with Huge Potential

32 Monash Street, Tugun 4224

House 2 1 1 $450,000

Located in a lovely neighbourhood in the heart of the beachside town Tugun is this much-loved original cottage - High set home with two bedrooms and one...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM FAMILY ENTERTAINER

21 Cashel Crescent, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $595,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom family home is located in a peaceful, elevated position in the family friendly suburb of Banora Point. A private outdoor undercover...

PRIME DUPLEX OPPORTUNITY

1/5 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $330,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 10:30 - 11:00AM NSW DST Whether you are looking to purchase your first home or invest this duplex will tick all...

Ground Floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; Apartment Only One Street From The River

2/16 Banks Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST * Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!