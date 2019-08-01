How to score a free sub at Subway

Forgot your lunch? Or just don't want to eat the sad salad you brought in? No sweat, Subway's got you covered.

The sandwich chain is handing out free meals - including a six-inch sub or wrap, as well as a drink - to lucky Aussies from today.

But you'll have to be quick to get your hands on your free grub, as the offer is only available to a maximum of 100,000 people.

The offer kicked off this morning, so get in quick!

The sweet lunch deal comes as Subway launches its new app and "Subcard" loyalty program.

To pick up your free meal, download the app, register yourself as Subway loyalty royalty and show your local sandwich artist.

You can pick up your Subcard at the restaurant, and the free meal offer can be redeemed up to a week after you register.

Subway Australia brand manager Raquel Hine said the company was shouting lunch for 100,000 Aussies to celebrate making people's lives easier.

"With the Subway app, you can pre-order your favourite subs from the comfort of your couch or between emails at your office desk," she said.

"Our new app is about Aussies having more options to order their favourite subs, salads, wraps, cookies and drinks."

Happy Wednesday!

