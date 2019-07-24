Menu
Much-loved 1992 Melbourne Cup-winner Subzero is facing a fight for life.
Horses

Subzero sick: Fears for Melbourne Cup winner

by Michael Manley
24th Jul 2019 11:33 AM
MUCH-loved thoroughbred Subzero beat off a colic attack earlier this week but now faces another life-threatening battle with a kidney problem.

His owner Graham Salisbury said it "was a bit of a bugger" and admitted he was concerned.

Subzero was rushed to the Bendigo Equine Hospital on Sunday with colic but responded to treatment.

 

He returned to Salisbury's place on Monday and on Tuesday veterinary surgeon Sarah Jalim checked him out but was concerned that something else was wrong.

"She said he's a freak that he's beaten the colic but she took bloods from him to find out what else there was and she's rung me this morning and told me to get him in here as there's a kidney problem," Salisbury said.

Salisbury said the rising 31 year-old galloper who won the 1992 Melbourne Cup winner had beaten the same kidney problem three years ago.

"They'll put him on a drip to flush out his kidneys," he said.

Salisbury said he was worried on Sunday as Subzero "wasn't flash" so they took him into the clinic and he was treated for colic.

Subzero ridden by jockey Greg Hall as he dashes past the post to win the 1992 Melbourne Cup.
"He's a strong old horse with a will to win. He's beaten the colic and now he's got to beat the kidney problem."

"Sarah and Michael (Whiteford) did a great job with the colic and they'll look after him again."

Sailsbury said his wife Anita would drive the float in as he has himself had a battle with cancer

And only six weeks ago had 2mm of his spine removed,

Salisbury and Subzero have become two of the most famous figures in racing.

When Subzero retired from racing he became Salisbury's mount as Clerk of the Course at Melbourne race meetings.

After Salisbury retired as a clerk of the course in 2008 he and Subzero became racing ambassadors visiting schools and charities together.

Always smiling Subzero with owner Graham Salisbury. Picture: Jay Town
