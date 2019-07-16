Success for Tweed clubs as finals draw near

Murwillumbah Mustangs captain Jamie O'Grady taking the ball to the Northern United defence during their 16-10 win in round 15 of the LLT Premiership.

TWEED Coast have comfortably survived a match where they had no interchange bench, while Cudgen maintained their charge for a top three finish.

The Raiders easily accounted for battlers, Evans Head, in a one-sided 42-4 victory.

Cudgen made no mistakes in their clash with Kyogle, who sit 11th on the ladder.

The Hornets defence was not breached as they scored consistently in the 32-0 win.

Murwillumbah were able to keep their slim hopes of a semi final berth alive with a six-point win away from home against Northern United.

In what was a must-win, the Mustangs achieved a 16-10 win.

Ladder after round 15

1. Marist Brothers - 27

2. Tweed Coast - 27

3. Cudgen - 20

4. Byron Bay - 19

5. Casino - 19

6. Ballina - 16

7. Murwillumbah - 15

8. Mullumbimby - 14

9. Evans Head - 9

10. Northern United - 4

11. Kyogle - 4

12. Lower Clarence - 0