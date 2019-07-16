Success for Tweed clubs as finals draw near
TWEED Coast have comfortably survived a match where they had no interchange bench, while Cudgen maintained their charge for a top three finish.
The Raiders easily accounted for battlers, Evans Head, in a one-sided 42-4 victory.
Cudgen made no mistakes in their clash with Kyogle, who sit 11th on the ladder.
The Hornets defence was not breached as they scored consistently in the 32-0 win.
Murwillumbah were able to keep their slim hopes of a semi final berth alive with a six-point win away from home against Northern United.
In what was a must-win, the Mustangs achieved a 16-10 win.
Ladder after round 15
1. Marist Brothers - 27
2. Tweed Coast - 27
3. Cudgen - 20
4. Byron Bay - 19
5. Casino - 19
6. Ballina - 16
7. Murwillumbah - 15
8. Mullumbimby - 14
9. Evans Head - 9
10. Northern United - 4
11. Kyogle - 4
12. Lower Clarence - 0