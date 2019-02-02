Success is not far away for Tweed's junior Giants

SWIFT: Aiden Tom from Tweed Coast Giants U10 boys team sliding between Coomera Chief defenders at the Queensland Oztag Age Championships on the Sunshine Coast.

OZTAG: The year of the Giant is just around the corner after the Tweed Coast Oztag juniors matched the best in Queensland.

The club proved worthy competition at the Queensland Junior State Cup, taking four teams to this year's championships.

The boys' under-10s, 13s and 15s and girls' under-12s all made it to the quarter-final rounds, the club's greatest performance.

The boys' 13s were the closest to advancing to the semi-finals, going down to eventual champions Miami in extra time.

This success has led to plenty of optimism about the Giants' future, according to club venue manager Rob Raymond.

"I told all of the players it is a massive effort because there is stiff competition up there,” Raymond said.

"These teams train for months and the coaches are very proud of their performances.”

The focus is now on developing the talented age groups in the junior competitions throughout the year.

The club is expected to expand the local competition this September to include more teams.

Raymond said the planned expansion was hoped to build the region's depth and bring the club further success in 2020.

"We will hopefully have more teams which will grow and develop the game in the region.”

"The future looks bright for some of our younger teams.”

The Tweed Coast club is also encouraging older players to become involved in the sport.

The senior competition for the mixed and women's division begins on February 4.

Raymond said the club was still accepting team registrations through the club's Facebook page and website.