Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coach Micheael Cheika with the Wallabies players after the defeat. Picture: AAP
Coach Micheael Cheika with the Wallabies players after the defeat. Picture: AAP
Rugby Union

‘Suck it up’: Cheika’s blunt advice for Wallabies

by Jamie Pandaram
18th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"SUCK it up."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has told his players to show resilience after their Bledisloe Cup hammering, and believes the 36-0 defeat will not impact their confidence heading to Japan next month.

"I'm terribly disappointed by the result, but be resilient, don't let this get you down," Cheika said.

"Yes, you are going to be sad and disappointed but suck it up and get ready for the next game, and build into the World Cup like we plan to.

 

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika after Saturday night’s loss. Picture: Getty Images
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika after Saturday night’s loss. Picture: Getty Images

"Confidence won't be dented [for the World Cup].

Cheika said the team is improved on and off the field compared to last year, despite this being their second heaviest defeat to New Zealand.

"Back home everyone was pumped for the game, excited after game one, so we're disappointed that we weren't able to give them what they expected and make them proud," he said.

"But we've improved a lot since 18."

Cheika and fellow selectors Scott Johnson and Michael O'Connor must now digest this massacre and select 31 players on August 23 for their World Cup campaign.

"We wouldn't have pre-empt anything, we'll sit down early in the week and sort it out," Cheika said.

 

Coach Micheael Cheika with the Wallabies players after the defeat. Picture: AAP
Coach Micheael Cheika with the Wallabies players after the defeat. Picture: AAP

 

"All the teams are there and they're all going to be firing.

"It's going to be tight margins like we saw last time.

"The nature of knockout competitions, you want to only to be focusing on what's coming next."

The Wallabies' inability to score points early in the game when they had the All Blacks under pressure irritated Cheika.

"In order to succeed here we needed put some doubt into the opposition's minds, we needed points," Cheika said.

 

All Blacks captain Keiran Read with the Bledisloe Cup as Wallabies players look on. Picture: AAP
All Blacks captain Keiran Read with the Bledisloe Cup as Wallabies players look on. Picture: AAP

"We were inconsistent at the ruck, which we were strong in last week. We were inconsistent at the scrum which we were strong in last week.

"That inconsistency didn't allow us to get any type of dominance.

"They went try, try after we'd had a good run. We struggled to get back from that."

This was one of the most physically dominant All Blacks performances in recent memory, but Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper said it felt like most Bledisloe clashes.

"It's hard to make comparisons - after every game you're pretty sore," Hooper said.

 

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara kicks on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images
All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara kicks on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images

Four years ago, the Wallabies managed to bounce back from an Eden Park thrashing to make the World Cup final at Twickenham, losing to New Zealand, and they hope to go better in Japan.

"We've had a lot of growth in the team," Hooper said.

Injured lock Rory Arnold will be available for selection, as will flanker David Pocock, who has not played a Test this year due to a calf injury.

Pocock and other candidates will likely be picked against Samoa on September 7 at Bankwest Stadium after the team returns from a bonding camp in New Caledonia.

 

Stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 on KAYO SPORTS. Every match Live & Anytime in HD on your TV, mobile, tablet or laptop. Get your 14 day free trial >

More Stories

all blacks bledisloe cup michael cheika wallabies
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Mustangs confident ahead of semi final showdown

    premium_icon Mustangs confident ahead of semi final showdown

    News A SHOT at a grand final qualifying match with Ballina next week is on the line when the second- and third-ranked sides meet tomorrow in the Ladbrokes Northern...

    Adani ban overturn will lead to ‘self destruction’

    premium_icon Adani ban overturn will lead to ‘self destruction’

    News The Tweed Mayor says she “appalled” by her council’s decision to overturn a ban on...

    Everything you need to know about new Aldi in Tweed

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about new Aldi in Tweed

    News THE WAIT is almost over for Tweed shoppers who have been keenly anticipating the...

    Barbarians taking no chances as the semi finals approach

    premium_icon Barbarians taking no chances as the semi finals approach

    Rugby Union The Barbarians are coming off their biggest win of the season