Suicide pact deaths linked to website

Police at the incident scene at Ephraim Island. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News

A HUSBAND returned home from shopping to find his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law dead after a triple suicide in Paradise Point.

Yesterday afternoon three women, believed to be 78-year-old Margaret Cummins and her two daughters Wynette and Heather, aged 54 and 53, were found deceased in their Ephraim Island ground floor unit.

It is believed the trio died in a suicide pact inspired by a website.

Detective Senior-Sergeant Mark Procter of the Coomera Crime Investigative Branch said all three women died the same way within the small unit.

"The husband of one of the women has been shopping and come back to find the (women deceased)," he said.

"He's pretty shaken."

An aerial of Ephraim Island, Paradise Point. Picture: Mike Batterham

"(The husband) is not surprised that has happened, I think he's surprised it's three of them at once."

According to local residents, the mother had been living with a disabled daughter on the island for a number of years.

It is understood the other daughter moved in with her husband in the adjoining building less than 12 months ago.

Last night a number of police investigated the scene with firefighters and paramedics called to the area as well.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire Emergency Services said they were called to make the scene safe before entering just after 3pm.

Police at the incident scene at Ephraim Island. Picture: Jerad Williams

Paramedics later declared the women deceased and said they "didn't need to treat ­anyone."

Local Lance Cushion, who has lived in the area for more than two years said the island was generally quiet.

"You very rarely have any incidents at Ephraim Island so to hear something like occur is quite alarming," he said.

Resident Frank Lambert said it was shocking and the island was normally a "pleasant place" to live.

"It's very sad that this happened," he said.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said he wasn't surprised by the tragedy.

He said he had met the family in the halls of the building every now and then, describing one of the women as "nervy".

Det Senior Srgt Procter said there were no suspicious circumstances.

• Need help? Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.