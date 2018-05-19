Summer Surf Girls return to Cooly

EXCEPTIONAL ELEVEN: Female lifesavers from across the state were in town this week for the Summer Surf Girl program.

EXCEPTIONAL ELEVEN: Female lifesavers from across the state were in town this week for the Summer Surf Girl program.

THE best female surf lifesavers from across the state showcased their prowess as part of the final judging week of Surf Life Saving Queensland's 2018 Summer Surf Girl program on Coolangatta Beach last week.

Currumbin Surf Life Saving Club's Britt Brymer was one of the 11 elite lifesavers selected to represent their community, raise funds and spread the surf safety message.

Now in its 54th consecutive year, the Summer Surf Girl program has raised $15.8 million since its inception in 1964.

It culminates this week with a series of final judging tasks before the winner is announced at the program's annual gala dinner tonight.

SLSQ chief operating officer George Hill applauded the efforts of the entrants, who have balanced the program around regular patrols and other surf lifesaving commitments.

"These passionate young lifesavers are the future leaders of our organisation and what they have achieved over the past year is just incredible,” he said

Factors to determine the winner include volunteering, lifesaving skills and efforts to engage the public in the surf safety message.

Steve Vivian