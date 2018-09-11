Spring scorcher for NSW with temperatures to hit 29

It might be a good day to visit the beach, with Sydney temperatures to reach the high 20s. Picture: John Grainger

It might be a good day to visit the beach, with Sydney temperatures to reach the high 20s. Picture: John Grainger

WINTER is officially over, as NSW is set to be rocked by scorching temperatures on Wednesday with a high of 29 degrees in some parts

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that most of the state will see temperatures hitting the mid to high 20s, while western parts of NSW will be above 30 degrees.

Grafton will hit a forecast high of 29 degrees on Thursday after a comparatively balmy 27 degrees on Wednesday.

It is expected to stay around the high 20s until Sunday, when a forecast shower will help break the heat and bring it down to 23 degrees.

At Lismore, it will hit 27 degrees on Thursday and Friday before the forecast rises to 28 degrees on Saturday. But nearby Byron Bay will only reach a forecast high of 23 degrees on Thursday and Saturday.

Tweed Heads will also be slightly cooler than most of NSW this week with forecast highs of 24 and 25 degrees until Sunday, when it will fall to 23 degrees.

Coffs Harbour can expect highs of 26 degrees on Thursday and Friday, and 27 degrees on Saturday.

You'll still need those jumpers at night though - Coffs will hit a low of 10 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Sydney can expect to see its highest temperatures out west, with Penrith, Richmond and Springwood to reach a high of 29, while 28 degrees can be expected in the city.

The high temperatures will likely stay throughout the day and into the night, with cloud cover acting as a blanket to keep the heat around after the sun sets.

Moderate winds of up to 35km/hr are also expected throughout the day, before easing at night. The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a severe weather warning for the NSW alpine region, with damaging winds in excess of 125km/hr

The heat will not be welcomed by drought-stricken farmers, battling through the worst drought in more than 100 years. The state's north west will see the hottest temperatures, with Walget to hit a high of 32, while Bourke and Brewerina will see highs of 31.