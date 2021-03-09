Menu
It is going to be a hot day on the Northern Rivers.
Summer’s over! Sure it is …

Cathy Adams
9th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
It is going to be hot on the Northern Rivers today (Tuesday), with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day to cool things down.

Temperatures in Casino are forecast to reach 31C, while Lismore, Ballina, Evans Head and Murwillumbah will hit 30C, Tweed Heads will reach 29C, and Byron Bay 28C.

The Northern Rivers area can expect a partly cloudy day, with the chance of fog in the early morning.

There is a high (70%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be northerly, 15 to 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning then becoming north to north-easterly, 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20C.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea, while a low pressure trough is situated over western New South Wales. This pattern is drawing down humid air from the tropics, which is interact with the trough to generate unsettled conditions in many districts. During the second half of the week, the inland trough is forecast to deepen and move east, as a new high moves from The Bight to the Tasman Sea. The next significant cool change looks set to arrive on the weekend.

There is a high chance of rain across the Northern Rivers for the rest of the week, as well as the chance of a thunderstorm.

On Sunday, temperatures will climb to 32C in Casino and 31C in Lismore.

