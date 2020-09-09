Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
News

Suncorp to shutter 19 branches amid store shakeup

by Glen Norris
9th Sep 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BANKING giant Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.

The closures include nine branches in Queensland and comes amid increasing migration of banking services online, a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Queensland branches to be closed include Beenleigh, Burpengary, Elanora, Hamilton, Sherwood, Stafford, Victoria Point, West End and Biloela.

Making the announced Wednesday Suncorp said over-the-counter transactions had declined by almost one-quarter between June 2019 to June 2020. The closures, which represent about 16 per cent of its network, will leave the bank with 93 stores around the nation.

Suncorp, whose chief executive is Steve Johnston, said there was a long-term industry wide decline in branch usage, with OTC transactions down 60 per cent since July 2016. Two-thirds of deposit accounts are now opened online.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks suncorp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airlines confirm more flights coming into Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Airlines confirm more flights coming into Northern Rivers

        News IS it the sun? Is it the beach? Whatever it is, NSW and ACT want a spring break, so expect a lot more flights.

        Qld hard border closure ‘adversely’ hurting 98 per cent

        Premium Content Qld hard border closure ‘adversely’ hurting 98 per cent

        News 300 people took part in survey on how border closure affects them

        HARROWING: First on scene of crash checked for a pulse

        Premium Content HARROWING: First on scene of crash checked for a pulse

        News Resident describes heart-stopping moments after a crash

        Penis tucking, bra padding as Safe Schools returns

        Premium Content Penis tucking, bra padding as Safe Schools returns

        Education NSW education department website links to controversial views