Sunday's huge Q and A

Q AND A: Nathan Fletcher in one of the biggest surf days ever at Teahupoo, Tahiti, when the 2011 Billabong Pro was called off. Brian Bielmann

SURF fans are in for a treat to attend the only Australian Q and A session with big-wave hellman Nathan Fletcher and award-winning director Michael Oblowitz live on stage at Pacific Fair Cinemas this Sunday, at 6.30pm for a preview of their epic big wave blockbuster appropriately titled Heavy Water.

This is a one-off chance to interact with them, as they answer questions about their incredible journey, including an opportunity to meet them personally.

Heavy Water follows big wave surfer Nathan Fletcher through the evolution of his surfing and his relationship with big waves.

Tracing his lineage back to his grandfather Walter Hoffman, one of the Californian pioneers of Hawaiian surfing on the North Shore, and Aunt Joyce Hoffman a two times world women's champion, Nathan Fletcher hails from a surfing royal family.

His dad Herbie was a trailblazer from the 1960s Malibus through to the 1980s with astrodeck label and ground-breaking wave warrior videos. His oldest brother Christian was one of the first heavy metal aerial surfers to break away from the mainstream in the early 1980s and where Nathan evolved from, including skateboarding and now the next level to big wave riding.

Born in 1974, Nathan Fletcher was a world-class aerialist early in his career, and now a fearless rider of big, dangerous waves continuing to break new ground such as jumping out of a helicopter to catch monster waves.

Fletcher rose to fame immediately after the Code Red swell at Teahupoo, Tahiti, when the Billabong Pro 2011 was called off due to dangerous conditions for the world tour competitors.

However that was like a red rag to a bull for Fletcher and his psycho band of big wave maniacs who thrive on the dare- devil conditions and couldn't wait to hit the line-up that has now become a memorable day in big wave history.

Legends such as Bruce Irons, Herbie Fletcher, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Jay Adams, Danny Fuller, Makua Rothman, Darrick Doerner and Kahekili Kaaa share their stories of the pursuit of their passion.

A voyage through the eyes of the surfing community that delves deep into the roots and mindset of the board sports culture, culminating in a spectacular, never-before-performed stunt, as Fletcher again attempts to raise the bar of what is possible.

Director Michael Oblowitz is a South African film-maker who has directed and produced a number of critically acclaimed movies. His iconic surfing documentary is the controversial Sea of Darkness. Being a passionate surfer himself, Oblowitz returns to a subject about which he is deeply passionate in Heavy Water.

Don't miss this chance to get up deep and personal with these legends and book early for your chance to engage in a live Q and A.

The full length movie screening of Heavy Water will be at the end of the month at Pacific Fare Cinemas.