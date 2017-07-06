Sunny outlook for people with a disability

CLASSES in iPad skills, cooking and Yoga are just some of those on offer through a newly opened disability services hub at Tweed Heads South.

Sunnyfield launched itself as the gateway for people with a disability to access National Disability Insurance Scheme services with a meet-and-greet on Thursday.

The hub at Corporation Circuit is equipped to provide daily activities to support people with disability of all ages, to build skills for life and independence.

Sunnyfield Team member Jarel Phillips said Tweed was one of 65 Sunnyfield locations across the country, helping to create tailor-made programs for individuals.

"The biggest benefit that we offer for people with a disability is individualised support services,” she said.

"Whether someone says they'd like to learn how to use an iPad or how to surf, it's our mission to enrich the lives of people with disability by creating choice, opportunities and skills for life.”

Sunnyfield CEO Caroline Cuddihy said with 65 years' experience, the organisation was well placed to inform residents on the NDIS NSW roll-out which begun on July 1.

"We look forward to working in partnership with new clients, families and carers to empower people with disability to lead bright futures”, Ms Cuddihy said.

The Hub is open for community and recreational access, travel training, arts, skills for life activities, cooking and after school care.

Sunnyfield is located at Suite 1A-4A, 24/28 Corporation Circuit, Tweed Heads South.

Phone: 07 5524 8537.