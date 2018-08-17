Sunny weekend set for the Tweed

It's set to be a sunny weekend for the Tweed.

It's set to be a sunny weekend for the Tweed with temperatures remaining around the mid-20s up until Monday.

According to Weatherzone, today is set for a warm top of 26C, while Saturday will be 25C and Sunday 22C.

But residents may want to rug up as temperatures are set to drop drastically at night, with temperatures plunging to around 9C on Saturday and Sunday, while Monday is set to fall to a cold, cold low of just 5C.

As for the rest of today, we can expect a sunny afternoon with light winds becoming east to northeasterly at 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

A low temperature of 11C is expected overnight.