Sunnyboys bring back halcyon days of summer

HOMEGROWN: The Tweed's favourite band, The Sunnyboys, return to Twin Towns for a rare concert on January 26. Bob King

THE halcyon days of cruising around, searching for a good wave, listening to their favourite tunes on the radio are set to come rushing back for Peter and Jeremy Oxley as the brothers return to the Tweed on their latest tour.

Original members of the legendary 80s band, the Sunnyboys, the Oxley brothers will join fellow original band members Bil Bilson and Richard Burgman when they play to a sold-out crowd for an Australia Day gig at Twin Towns.

While they often return to the Tweed to visit parents and friends, the homeground show is a rarity for the band, which first formed in 1980 from the brothers' home in Kingscliff.

"We all went to Tweed River High School, we grew up at Kingscliff and we were all surfies, we rode boards ever since we could remember,” Peter told the Tweed Daily News.

"We were inspired by local bands who were writing and playing their own songs.

"There was a really good music scene happening in the Tweed, the Tweed Valley, Lismore and Byron Bay. There were quite a few hippies in those days who were really into playing music, out at Uki and Nimbin. It was fantastic to be around as a young teenager, it was really good.”

Blending their own unique hi-energy sound with, pop hooks and brooding wordplay, the band formed in 1980 and went on to enrapture teenagers of the time with songs like their anthemic Alone with you Tonight.

But despite a rapid rise to the top, the Sunnyboys' lasted just four years, breaking up in 1984 at the peak of their fame after frontman Jeremy Oxley began to suffer from mental illness.

The band didn't play together again for almost 30 years, reforming in 2012 to much acclaim. Since then, the band has enjoyed touring on occasion, usually to sell-out crowds.

Their summer tour of 2018 kicks off in Brisbane on January 25, before heading south to the Tweed on January 26. Due to overwhelming demand, the band has been forced to add a third date to its Sydney tour in February - plus additional gigs around the nation - with fans promised all of their favourite hits plus some rarer songs.

"You never know how it is going to go but we have sold out three shows in Sydney which is amazing,” said Peter.

"And we have sold-out at Twin Towns, but that is our stomping ground so we'd want to sell it out there wouldn't we?

"We are loving it. We have a really great, big audience. We look out into our audience when we are playing and everyone is smiling, it's a really great thing to see.”

And for those die-hard fans who failed to score tickets to Twin Towns, fear not, with Peter embracing the idea of a possible future gig at the recently refurbished Kingscliff Hotel.

"We have thought about it. It would be a lot of fun, we will try and do it,” he said.

The Twin Towns show on January 26 is now sold out. For other gigs visit www.feelpresents.com.