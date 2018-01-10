Menu
Login
Entertainment

Sunnyboys bring back halcyon days of summer

HOMEGROWN: The Tweed's favourite band, The Sunnyboys, return to Twin Towns for a rare concert on January 26.
HOMEGROWN: The Tweed's favourite band, The Sunnyboys, return to Twin Towns for a rare concert on January 26. Bob King
by Nikki Todd

THE halcyon days of cruising around, searching for a good wave, listening to their favourite tunes on the radio are set to come rushing back for Peter and Jeremy Oxley as the brothers return to the Tweed on their latest tour.

Original members of the legendary 80s band, the Sunnyboys, the Oxley brothers will join fellow original band members Bil Bilson and Richard Burgman when they play to a sold-out crowd for an Australia Day gig at Twin Towns.

While they often return to the Tweed to visit parents and friends, the homeground show is a rarity for the band, which first formed in 1980 from the brothers' home in Kingscliff.

"We all went to Tweed River High School, we grew up at Kingscliff and we were all surfies, we rode boards ever since we could remember,” Peter told the Tweed Daily News.

"We were inspired by local bands who were writing and playing their own songs.

"There was a really good music scene happening in the Tweed, the Tweed Valley, Lismore and Byron Bay. There were quite a few hippies in those days who were really into playing music, out at Uki and Nimbin. It was fantastic to be around as a young teenager, it was really good.”

Blending their own unique hi-energy sound with, pop hooks and brooding wordplay, the band formed in 1980 and went on to enrapture teenagers of the time with songs like their anthemic Alone with you Tonight.

But despite a rapid rise to the top, the Sunnyboys' lasted just four years, breaking up in 1984 at the peak of their fame after frontman Jeremy Oxley began to suffer from mental illness.

The band didn't play together again for almost 30 years, reforming in 2012 to much acclaim. Since then, the band has enjoyed touring on occasion, usually to sell-out crowds.

Their summer tour of 2018 kicks off in Brisbane on January 25, before heading south to the Tweed on January 26. Due to overwhelming demand, the band has been forced to add a third date to its Sydney tour in February - plus additional gigs around the nation - with fans promised all of their favourite hits plus some rarer songs.

"You never know how it is going to go but we have sold out three shows in Sydney which is amazing,” said Peter.

"And we have sold-out at Twin Towns, but that is our stomping ground so we'd want to sell it out there wouldn't we?

"We are loving it. We have a really great, big audience. We look out into our audience when we are playing and everyone is smiling, it's a really great thing to see.”

And for those die-hard fans who failed to score tickets to Twin Towns, fear not, with Peter embracing the idea of a possible future gig at the recently refurbished Kingscliff Hotel.

"We have thought about it. It would be a lot of fun, we will try and do it,” he said.

The Twin Towns show on January 26 is now sold out. For other gigs visit www.feelpresents.com.

Topics:  bil bilson live music richard burgman sunnyboys things to do tweed what's on tweed

Tweed Daily News
Laugh with women like you at comedy shows

Laugh with women like you at comedy shows

Every woman knows a woman like themselves and the ladies behind the hilarious comedy Women Like Us put that familiarity in the spotlight

Tweed women tie the knot in sunrise ceremony

Cabarita couple Zoe Nolan and Michelle Edwards, with celebrant Shane Vincent (centre), ahead of their wedding at Point Danger on January 9, when they are due to become one of the first same-sex couples married in Australia.

Cabarita women say "I do” in one of region's first same-sex weddings

Big year ahead for surfers

TOP JOB: Last time Taj won at Burleigh Point was back in 1997 taking out the Brothers Neilsen Pro Junior.

All the local surfing world dates you need to diarise in 2018

Welcome sign lights up southern entry to Gold Coast

WELCOME: A new 'GC' sign has been opened at the Gold Coast Airport ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Huge new art installation welcomes visitors outside airport

Local Partners

Williams paid less than 1% of Wahlberg’s fee

HOLLYWOOD actors are up in arms over claims Michelle Williams was paid a fraction of what her All The Money In The World co-star Mark Wahlberg received.

Liam reveals truth about infamous Oasis split

Noel and Liam Gallagher in a promotional photo for Oasis in 2005.

Liam Gallagher opens up about what caused bust-up with brother Noel

Margot Robbie talks life after acting

Margot Robbie stuns on the cover of the February 2018 issue of US Elle magazine. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Elle Magazine

Margot Robbie has revealed she has her sights on a new career

Disney star details shock childhood sex abuse

Bella Thorne arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

BELLA Thorne is opening up about her experience with sexual abuse as a child

Hollywood’s huge Golden Globes hypocrisy

The team behind Three Billboards were thrilled with their night, but Hollywood should be doing better.

OPINION: Actions speak louder than words.

Hugh Grant expecting baby No. 5

Hugh Grant is going to be a dad for the fifth time.

Love Actually star is getting ready to become a dad again at 57.

Marvel creator accused of ‘groping nurses’

Comic book legend Stan Lee has been accused of being inappropriate with the nurses who care for him.

COMIC book legend hit with allegations of sexual assault.