Sunrise rocks at Currumbin beach

SUBLIME: The timeless beauty of Currumbin beach is captured by getting down low and using a wide angle lens.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

SOME mornings the sunrise simply leaves you in awe, especially when you're at the ocean, watching the waves gently hug the rocks protruding from the sand.

With the composition for this image, I wanted to minimise the elements in the frame to keep the eye focused on the subject of the sun rising with the waves moving in.

Opting to keep the rock as the key element, the trick was to get down low with a wide angle lens at 14mm and wait for the right moment to capture the wave.

Capturing water movement like this adds a sense of motion and feeling. To do it, your shutter speed needs to be somewhere between 0.4 and 1 second with the water in the shot. This image is a single exposure captured at 0.8s, f/11 and ISO50.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography