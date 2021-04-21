Menu
More than a year after the death of a popular teenager, details of a new memorial service have been revealed after COVID rules robbed them of a proper farewell.
Sunset service farewells drowning victim

by Grace Mason
20th Apr 2021 10:09 AM
CAIRNS woman Madison Tam will be farewelled in a sunset service on the beach at Palm Cove next month.

The 18-year-old former St Mary's Catholic College student died in April last year while swimming at the Babinda Boulders, but COVID restrictions at the time meant only 20 people could attend the popular teen's funeral.

A family friend spoke on behalf of the family this month, revealing their plans to give her a more "fitting" send off.

A special memorial will be held in May for Cairns woman Madison Tam, 18, who died at the Babinda Boulders in April 2020. Picture: Supplied
The service will be held at 5pm on May 8 at Sandy Cove, the northernmost end of Palm Cove. The announcement says there will be celebrations afterwards at the Northern Beaches Scout Den.

Madison was a dedicated scout and co-founder of the Mulgrave Venturers and was likely planning a long-term career with the organisation after graduating from CQUniversity.

The scouts will be selling dinner on-site with proceeds going to the Madison Tam Memorial Benefit, a scholarship fund set up in her name just after her death.

To donate to the MTMB visit the FNQ Scouts webpage.

