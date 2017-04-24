Super flyover for Anzac Day on the Tweed

Two F/A-18F Super Hornets fly over the Tweed Heads coastline to commemorate the battle of Coral-Balmoral in 2016.

THE Royal Australian Air Force will conduct a series of flypasts over Anzac Day ceremonies across the Northern Rivers tomorrow.

F/A-18f Super Hornets will pierce the skies over Iluka, before making their way over the Tweed, to commemorate more than a century of service and sacrifice by the men and women who have served, and continue to serve, Australia and its allies in war, conflict and peacekeeping.

An F/A-18F Hornet CPL David Cotton

Approximate flyover times:

9.12am - Chatsworth Island, lluka: Flypast west-to-east down Charles Street.

9.17am - Evans Head Memorial: Flypast overhead Memorial, McDonald Place and up Woodburn Street.

9.18am - Woodburn: Flypast east-to-west along Richmond River.

9.23am - Casino, NSW: Flypast west-to-east along Canterbury Street.

9.25am - Lismore: Flypast south-to-north over memorial baths and Molesworth Street.

9.28am - Ballina: Flypast west-to-east along River Street.

9.32am - Byron Bay: Flypast overhead lighthouse and into the bay, east-to-west down Ewingsdale Road.

9.33am - Mullumbimby: Flypast south-to-north up Dalley Street.

9.36am - Murwillumbah: Flypast east-to-west along Tweed River and over Murwillumbah Cenotaph, Tumbulgum Road.

For an interactive map of all flypasts Australia-wide with approximate timings can be found at: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1iJ25PjyRr4bch8DzZx5O3NZcsS0&ll=-28.84253650672796%2C134.11129449999999&z=4

More information about regional Anzac Day services in New South Wales is available from http://rslnsw.org.au/commemoration/anzac/anzacservices.

Flypasts are subject to variables including air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability, and may be subject to cancellation at short notice.