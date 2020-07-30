Super-hero wannabes charged over $2m Australia Post ‘scam’

An imitation Iron Man faces up to 20 years in jail while a fake Superman is looking at as much as two years in prison if convicted over an alleged scam involving the importation of 2.3 tonnes of counterfeit post satchels.

The Australian Federal Police accuse Damien Steven Butler and Brody Levi Cooper, pictured at what appears to be a fancy dress party, of being involved with two others in a criminal syndicate that ordered bogus Express Post and Parcel Post prepaid bags from China between September 2018 and June last year.

Picture: Facebook

Picture: Facebook



The AFP alleges the dodgy packaging was then sold on eBay, denying the national mail carrier about $2 million in sales.

Fifteen months after receiving a tip-off from Australia Post, on Wednesday AFP officers executed seven search warrants across Western Sydney.

Since then, Butler, 30, of Rossmore, has been charged with "deal with money or other property believed to be proceeds of crime, and at the time of the dealing, the value of money and other property was $100,000 or more."

The maximum penalty is 20 years' jail if the offence is proven.

Cooper, 27, of Lethbridge Park, has been charged with dealing with money or property reasonably suspected of being the proceeds of crime, which carries a punishment of as long as two years in jail if he is convicted.

Dylan Zachy Mottlee, 27, from Richmond, and Carmen Gratiela Copoceanu, 33, of Blacktown, have also been charged over the scam.

None of the four has been charged with being part of a criminal syndicate.

The AFP has laid charges against four people over the alleged importation

of 2.3 tonnes of counterfeit mail satchels. Pictures: AFP



Speaking generally, AFP Detective Sergeant Robert Jenner said crime syndicates were now dealing with any commodity or counterfeit product that could be sold for cash.

Australia Post general manager security Kevin Zuccato said the only safe places to purchase its products were post offices, licensed post outlets and at Auspost.com.au - not eBay.

"Putting aside the fact it reduces Australia Post's income, it also means your gift, document, or card may very well not be delivered," Mr Zuccato said.

