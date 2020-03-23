Super Netball season postponed, training suspended

Lightning CEO Danielle Smith with Laura Langman and Karla Pretorius in the background during a sponsorship announcement on Saturday. Photo: Patrick Woods

NETBALL: The Super Netball season has been postponed and club training suspended as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The Super Netball League Commission made the decision on Monday afternoon with the season not likely to commence prior to June 30, following the latest COVID-19 medical and government advice.

The SNLC will review the situation before the end of May and, based on the latest medical advice and government regulation, will determine whether the season start date should be extended out further.

Club training will be suspended, and Super Netball league management will work with clubs and the Australian Netball Players' Association in relation to international and interstate-based athletes returning home.

Lightning had been pushing ahead with preparations but will now have to cease their activities.

They boast international talents Phumza Maweni, Peace Proscovia, Karla Pretorius and Laura Langman.

"It is entirely understandable that there are several athletes that would like to return home to family at this time," the SNLC statement read.

Lightning CEO Danielle Smith praised the collaborative approach from the league and each of the clubs to manage the unprecedented situation.

"While disappointing for all involved, we support the Super Netball League's decision to postpone the 2020 season and we are committed to playing our role in reducing the spread of COVID-19" Smith said.

"We stand united as a code, and all clubs are eager to eventually get back out on court playing the game we all love, however, the health and wellbeing of the wider community must take precedence right now."

Separately, Netball Australia determined that the Deakin University Australian Netball League season, which the Sunshine Coast Lightning club also participates with athletes via the Capital Darters outfit, will also be delayed and will not commence prior to June 30.

"Netball is committed to playing its role to ensure we slow the spread of the virus and to finding ways that we can keep our communities healthy and connected," the statement read.

Netball Australia is also working with the nations involved in the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup to determine what the approach will be in relation to these matches, which were due to take place in September and October respectively.

Further information will be communicated in relation to these tournaments once decisions have been made.