Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

by Jack Paynter
29th Oct 2020 10:18 AM

 

The truck driver who spread the Chadstone coronavirus cluster to regional Victoria has been fined by police.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed on Thursday morning the man had been fined $1652 for dining at a cafe in Kilmore on September 30.

He said the man was fined on October 17 after it was revealed he had spread the virus to the regional Victorian towns of Kilmore and Shepparton.

The man had a valid work permit to leave metropolitan Melbourne but was not permitted to eat in regional Victorian restaurants or cafes at the time.

The truck driver, who was connected to the Chadstone cluster, didn't know he was a close contact or positive when he travelled.

Three people contracted coronavirus in Shepparton and six tested positive in Kilmore, but the outbreak has now been brought under control.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 superspreader truckie victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCKING: Coast men caught with vile child abuse material

        Premium Content SHOCKING: Coast men caught with vile child abuse material

        News Their crimes are beyond comprehension – these are Gold Coasters busted with horrific videos and imagery depicting the sexual abuse of innocent children.

        'HELP ME': How woman caused $2.5K worth of damage to church

        Premium Content 'HELP ME': How woman caused $2.5K worth of damage to church

        News Woman saying ‘help me, help me’, followed by smashing sounds

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Candidate’s plea: ‘Get our border open now’

        Premium Content Candidate’s plea: ‘Get our border open now’

        Politics A prominent Gold Coast election candidate has called for the border to be reopened...