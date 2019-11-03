Superboat Championships headed for Cabarita final

ALL eyes of the Australian jet boat community are fixed on Cabarita as they approach the final round of the V8 Superboat Championships.

Round seven will be held on November 16-17, when the championships will be decided.

Round six, held in Lake Centenary, Temora, NSW, produced plenty of action where a number of contenders got within reach of the points leaders, but ultimately, by the time the finals were concluded, we were delivered a pretty clear indication of who would be crowned the 2019 champions.

As he had done all year, 400-Class points leader Paul Kelly claimed the top step of the podium, claiming his sixth consecutive victory to be unbeatable in the title race heading into Cabarita’s final’

But the Queenslander at one stage was convinced he would suffer his first loss of the season after Justin Roylance topped the time sheets in the second final.

Likewise Slade Stanley continued his winning ways in the Unlimited Class, taking his fifth consecutive win to all but put the title out of reach, ending a winning streak that has lasted six years for 2018 World Champion Phonsy Mullan.

And despite a setback in the opening final, it looks all but certain that Kyle Elphinstone will be crowned 2019 LS-Class champion despite a second consecutive victory to Andrew Medlicott in the final.

The final round will be held of Cabarita Beach.