Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian V8 Superboat Championships final round will be held at Cabarita. Picture John Smith / john@wildeyeview
Australian V8 Superboat Championships final round will be held at Cabarita. Picture John Smith / john@wildeyeview
Sport

Superboat Championships headed for Cabarita final

Michael Doyle
3rd Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL eyes of the Australian jet boat community are fixed on Cabarita as they approach the final round of the V8 Superboat Championships.

Round seven will be held on November 16-17, when the championships will be decided.

Round six, held in Lake Centenary, Temora, NSW, produced plenty of action where a number of contenders got within reach of the points leaders, but ultimately, by the time the finals were concluded, we were delivered a pretty clear indication of who would be crowned the 2019 champions.

As he had done all year, 400-Class points leader Paul Kelly claimed the top step of the podium, claiming his sixth consecutive victory to be unbeatable in the title race heading into Cabarita’s final’

But the Queenslander at one stage was convinced he would suffer his first loss of the season after Justin Roylance topped the time sheets in the second final.

Likewise Slade Stanley continued his winning ways in the Unlimited Class, taking his fifth consecutive win to all but put the title out of reach, ending a winning streak that has lasted six years for 2018 World Champion Phonsy Mullan.

And despite a setback in the opening final, it looks all but certain that Kyle Elphinstone will be crowned 2019 LS-Class champion despite a second consecutive victory to Andrew Medlicott in the final.

The final round will be held of Cabarita Beach.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        premium_icon Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        Parenting Shocking survey results reveal two-thirds of young people have sent or received a naked photograph, and why children are doing it.

        Mitchell announced as new Tigers coach

        premium_icon Mitchell announced as new Tigers coach

        AFL A NEW coach with plenty of experience will take the reins at the Tweed Coast Tigers...

        Murwillumbah confident ahead of day-two

        premium_icon Murwillumbah confident ahead of day-two

        Cricket After reaching 199 in their first innings at home last weekend, Sid Ewing’s side...

        Neighbour found responsible for underground drug bunker

        premium_icon Neighbour found responsible for underground drug bunker

        Crime Police found drugs in buried shipping containers in 2018