Supergroup tribute band to play in the Tweed

FABBA will perform an ABBA tribute show at Twin Towns on Tuesday, July 16.

IF YOU fancy yourself as a Dancing Queen or want to Hear the Drums Fernando, make sure you head to Twin Towns on Tuesday morning, July 16, to hear FABBA put on a tribute to one of the most popular groups in music history - ABBA.

The band will play all the Swedish supergroup's greatest hits in a show full of great music and humour.

ABBA shot to fame after winning Eurovision with a song titled Waterloo, and the rest is history.

Even though ABBA ceased to record or tour together, their music continued to entertain, to enthral, to inspire.

The countless hits have transcended time to remain as popular today as they were when first released.

The movies Muriel's Wedding and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert both featured ABBA's music and won the group whole new generations of fans.

FABBA will take audiences on a musical journey when life was as good as an ABBA song and the only way to travel was on the Priscilla Bus.

From Eurovision to Ito, the show contains all the songs, costumes and comedy that made audiences fall in love with the original group combined into one FABBA-ulous show

FABBA was established in 1996 and reformed in 2000 as a live show band

The group is dedicated to replicating the ABBA sound, however has also added a modern and theatrical element to the show.

Comprising Anthea J as Frida, Tamara Miles as Agnetha, Tim Johnson as Bjorn and Chris Hunt as Benny, audiences will believe these four have been together almost as long as the originals did with their banter and on-stage antics.

FABBA would like to thank Abba for the opportunity to play great music, wear outrageous costumes and pretend to be Swedish gods most weekends.

They promise to deliver a show that is highly energetic, visually captivating and musically brilliant.

FABBA the ABBA Tribute show at Twin Towns on Tuesday, July 16, at 11am. Tickets $7.