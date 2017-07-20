Superheroes to dive in for palliative care

SWIMMING: Jack Sinclair, Luca Berger and Reef Ramsey get in the mood for a an upcoming kids pool party event for palliative care.

IT'S time to splash out a little and dig deep for the Tweed Palliative Support at the Superheroes Pink Pool Party.

Organiser Kellie Tonkin said families could join in the fun at Casuarina Fitness Club on July 29 while raising money for the local charity.

"TPS need to raise $500,000 a year, they get no New South Wales health support and it's primarily run by volunteers,” Ms Tonkin said.

"We know that any money we raise is directly helping people because there's no red-tape money lost.”

Ms Tonkin said kids would have a great afternoon in the indoor pool.

"The kids can come to have a nice swim in the pool and we'll have games, balloon twisting, bubbles, mask making and the firemen are coming,” she said.

Fast facts

Join in the Superhero pink pool party to help raise money for the Tweed Palliative Care.

Saturday, July 29 at 1.30pm

Billabong Swim School at Casuarina Fitness Club

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/pinkpoolparty