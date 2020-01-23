Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free wi-fi trial to launch at four NSW beaches

        premium_icon Free wi-fi trial to launch at four NSW beaches

        News The state government will today announce a plan to trial free wi-fi across four NSW beaches this summer.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 8:08 AM
        Tallebudgera home destroyed by fire

        premium_icon Tallebudgera home destroyed by fire

        News Investigations will get underway today after a Gold Coast home was destroyed by...

        • 23rd Jan 2020 7:42 AM
        ‘I’m going to steal you’: Terrifying threat to girl, 7

        ‘I’m going to steal you’: Terrifying threat to girl, 7

        News Every parent’s worst nightmare is someone trying to abduct a child

        MP resigns, reveals battle with depression

        premium_icon MP resigns, reveals battle with depression

        Health Jann Stuckey resigns from parliament.