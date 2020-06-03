Supermarket’s swimsuit ban sparks fury

The Irish politician was kicked out of the supermarket for wearing a swimsuit.

The Irish politician was kicked out of the supermarket for wearing a swimsuit.

A woman has shared her disbelief after being stopped inside a supermarket for wearing a swimsuit and a sarong.

Lynn Ruane is an Irish politician and took to Twitter to complain after a security guard told her to "wear a different top" the next time she shopped at the Dublin Lidl branch.

Ireland and the United Kingdom are currently experiencing one of the hottest springs on record, with temperatures reaching 27C.

In a series of tweets, Ms Ruane shared how she had been told to wear a different top, telling the supermarket chain to "get a grip" as men walk around "in vests (singlets) showing just as much skin".

RELATED: Fury at beauty queen's 'stupid' virus remark

.@lidl_ireland wants me to wear a different top to shop there apparently.



As if me wearing a swim suit for a top in the summer is any different to any other little tank top I'd wear.



Get a grip.



Men walking around in vests showing just as much skin. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Vi5cH6cXkJ — Lynn Ruane (@SenLynnRuane) June 1, 2020

Ms Ruane said the experience left her feeling "so embarrassed" despite showing the "same amount of skin as you would wearing a little summer dress or tank top".

However she later conceded in a tweet that she "berated myself" over the outfit when she came home and looked in the mirror.

I have to say. I went home. Checked the mirror. Berated myself that maybe you could see too much of my upper thigh through my sarong (although he didnt comment on my bottom half). — Lynn Ruane (@SenLynnRuane) June 1, 2020

Lidl has since responded to Ms Ruane's complaint, tweeting that they were "sorry that this has occurred" as "this is not our policy".

The Sun reports that the security guard who spoke to Ms Ruane was not employed directly by Lidl and was a third-party contractor.

RELATED: 'Cocaine Cassie' reveals new look on Instagram

.@lidl_ireland have communicated with me very promptly, apologised for the incident and I'm glad they will be communicating their policy with the store and security involved. https://t.co/l52nQuG6Vz — Lynn Ruane (@SenLynnRuane) June 1, 2020

"In an effort to manage social distancing there are increased levels of security in stores and many of these guards are not overly familiar with store policies," the store said in a statement.

"We have been in touch with the customer to apologise directly and we have contacted the company to ensure that all third party staff contracted to Lidl are re-briefed on policies."

She later conceded that maybe you could see a bit too much of her thighs through the sarong.

Since Ms Ruane shared her experience, the tweet has been liked nearly 2000 times, sparking a debate on social media, with many labelling the store's decision to single her out as "offensive".

Lynn are you joking?? That’s a disgrace. @lidl_ireland you really better explain yourself. I’ve seen fellas walk around topless in your stores. Why is it not acceptable for Lynn to wear this?

Unbelievable that in 2020 women still have their bodies censored by corporations. — Emma (@emmaphickey) June 1, 2020

Seriously. These people have completely lost it. @lidl_ireland You need to stop this, and a public apology is needed. I doubt if a man would be treated this way. — John WASH YOUR HANDS Fitzpatrick (@JFTAXI) June 1, 2020

I’m quite sure I’ve seen men walking around lidl in no top at all and a pair of shorts, what the actual hell like? I’d be *amazed* if this is @lidl_ireland policy?? Sounds like an employee in a bad mood and/or not up for women showing skin.. (for the myriad of reasons..) — AdaMcGrath (@_Ada_Mc_Grath) June 1, 2020

However others argued the store was right to refuse entry to anyone wearing a swimsuit.

Why wear a swim suit to shop — mai kenny (@Kenny1Mai) June 1, 2020

But why would @lidl_ireland apologise? How is wearing a bikini top anyway appropriate? “Communicating their policy” - what is the world coming to — Jenn Drew (@jenncuffe09) June 1, 2020

Originally published as Supermarket's swimsuit ban sparks fury