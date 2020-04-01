How your home renno can help disaster-affected communities

Taubmans paint by PPG and not-for-profit GIVIT launched the national 'In It Together' campaign today to provide to support to natural disaster effected communities.

Taubmans paint by PPG and not-for-profit GIVIT launched the national 'In It Together' campaign today to provide to support to natural disaster effected communities.

BRUSHING up on your Tweed home renovations while in isolation could help devastated communities recover from hits by the recent bushfires, floods, drought and now the coronavirus crisis.

Taubmans Paints, a product of parent company PPG and not-for-profit GIVIT launched the national 'In It Together' campaign today.

Until June 30, every four-litre tin of Taubmans Endure, all weather, easy coast and sunproof paint purchased from Bunnings, Bristol, Taubmans and participating Tweed independent hardware and paint specialist stores will support GIVIT's efforts to provide essential items to those regional communities in need.

With many charitable fundraising activities cancelled due to the coronavirus, the 'In It Together' campaign will deliver at least $120,000 for essential goods and rebuilding projects in impacted communities.

Australia and New Zealand PPG architectural coatings general manager Anne Neeson said there had been a huge outpouring of support for bushfire-affected communities in recent times.

"Sadly, many Australians are also experiencing hardship due to the relentless drought and previous damaging floods," she said.

"During this extremely challenging time - with the coronavirus only making things harder - we want to ensure regional and rural communities continue to get the help they need to recover and rebuild. Our partnership with GIVIT will funnel support in the most effective, efficient and lasting way possible."

GIVIT works with more than 3,000 charity partners on the ground throughout Australia to match the donation of goods with the individual and specific needs of recipients.

The GIVIT website acts as a virtual warehouse by removing the need for charities to physically collect, sort and store donations, significantly reducing the administrative and financial burden.

GIVIT chief executive officer Sarah Tennant said the organisation will use 100 per cent of the donations received from the campaign to purchase essential items requested by charities and recovery services for clients.

"Whether it's water tanks for a drought- stricken farming community or supermarket vouchers for families in need, we will put the donation to work to make an immediate and positive difference," she said.

"We also buy locally wherever possible to help stimulate the recovery of regional economies, ensuring the impact is widespread."