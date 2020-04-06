Support for Morrison surges to record high

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has seen a leap in support after Australian voters respond to his coronavirus rescue plan according to the latest Newspoll. Picture: Gary Ramage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has seen a leap in support after Australian voters respond to his coronavirus rescue plan according to the latest Newspoll. Picture: Gary Ramage

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired a wave of support from voters, sending his approval ratings to record highs for a national leader.

According to the latest Newspoll conducted for The Australian, the gov­ern­ment's $130bn wage subsidy plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic received overwhelming support from Australian voters who are concerned about the economic fallout from the virus.

Mr Morrison's coronavirus plan triggered a turnaround in support for the prime minister - the highest satisfaction rating since Kevin Rudd's response to the global financial crisis in 2009.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is enjoying record approval ratings after his coronavirus response struck a chord with voters. Picture: Gary Ramage

Mr Morrison's position as preferred prime minister chalked up 11 points putting him ahead of Anthony Albanese by 53 to 29.

The Prime Minister's strict social distancing measures and three economic rescue packages since the outbreak of the virus have helped return the government to the favoured electoral position, with a two-point rise in popular support to 42 per cent and placing the Coalition ahead of Labor by 51 to 49.

Scott Morrison has recorded the highest approval ratings for a national leader in more than a decade, putting him ahead of Anthony Albanese as preferred leader. Picture: Gary Ramage

Voters are fearful about catching the virus as the number of cases rise and the number of people worried about the public health system being able to cope increased from 51 per cent to 57 per cent. But it is the economic impact of the virus that has Australians really anxious, especially job security, superannuation balances affecting retirement, and the national debt, which experts say could reach half of Australia's gross domestic product.

The key figures in the Newspoll indicate that Australians' anxiety centres on the economic fallout of the pandemic with 84 per cent of people worried. The JobKeeper program saw 90 per cent of Coalition voters backing it, followed by 88 per cent of Greens voters and 84 per cent of Labor supporters. Two-thirds of voters believed the $1500 fortnightly payment was fair.

- With The Australian.

Originally published as Support for Morrison surges to record high