Support is here to cope with ADHD

HELP IS HERE: Murwillumbah resident Natalie Dreha has started a successful You Tube channel for families dealing with ADHD.

A MURWILLUMBAH mother is using her experiences with attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder to help others handle the condition.

After her daughter was diagnosed with ADHD, Natalie Dreha said she created the support group to help others facing similar uncertainties about how to manage ADHD.

"I just remember walking out of that paediatrician's office with nothing in my hand thinking this was ridiculous,” she said.

To expand on the success of the group, Ms Dreha is now producing Youtube videos for other parents looking for support.

"I started it so if you can't come to the support groups, there's this,” she said.

"I thought that I'd have a look (on Youtube) to see if there was anything about Australian ADHD. There's nothing.

"One day I just sat down and started recording myself. Within two weeks it had up to 200 views.

"I just didn't want another parent to ever feel like (they didn't) know where to turn.”

To see Ms Dreha's videos, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_ngBmUtCRm 3JVSL3uemeA.