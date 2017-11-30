Support rescue chopper in flurry of events

There are a handful of events to support the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter this week.

There are a handful of events to support the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter this week. Marc Stapelberg

A BIG week of events is ahead for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, which services the Tweed and Northern Rivers.

A volunteer information session will be held from noon on Thursday at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club.

Twilight bowls will be on at Tweed Heads Bowls Club from 5.30pm on Friday, with great music, raffles, a barbecue and prices.

Entry is $15 for adults, $5for children.

The service will then hold a Helicopter Awareness Day on Saturday hosted by McDonald's Tweed Heads South.

Everyone who visits the restaurant can find out more about how the service operates free of charge through donation support.

WLSRH regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said the Tweed community had generously supported the service in the past.

"Importantly, all support given this week stays in our region and directly supports the ongoing operation of our operations in Lismore, which is on standby 24 hours a day to respond to emergencies across our northern NSW region,” Mr Huish said.

For more info visit www.helirescue.com.au.