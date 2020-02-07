Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surfing

Surf champ, 24, dies in Queensland

by Felix Allen
7th Feb 2020 7:51 AM

 

A French surfing champion has died in Australia aged 24.

Rising star Poeti Norac had moved to Queensland's Sunshine Coast a few months ago.

Poeti, from the Vendée region, started surfing with her father Bruno aged six in the seaside town Les Sables d'Olonne.

She specialised in longboard surfing after switching from shortboard, and had been competing in the discipline for 10 years.

A finalist four times in France's national championships, she came second in 2018 and third in 2016.

She also won ten victories in the Coupe du France.

The circumstances of her death last Saturday were not immediately clear.

A ceremony will be held to celebrate her life soon, the French Surfing Federation said.

"The surfing community has lost a family member, a beautiful person with a radiant smile, an artist on her board and whose enthusiasm radiated in the Vendée and everywhere else," the federation said.

It also hailed her as an "outstanding educator" who "transmitted her passion for surfing and the ocean".

Poeti Norac had only just moved to Australia.
Poeti Norac had only just moved to Australia.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
editors picks poeti norac queensland sunshine coast surfing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMBER ALERT: Baby girl taken from home by man

        AMBER ALERT: Baby girl taken from home by man

        Crime Cops say the man took her from a unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance.

        ‘I just froze’: Trial for duo accused of child sexual abuse

        premium_icon ‘I just froze’: Trial for duo accused of child sexual abuse

        News A MARRIED couple accused of having sex with a 13-year-old child have pleaded not...

        ‘Sarah loves Mick’: Letters woman allegedly sent to Fanning

        premium_icon ‘Sarah loves Mick’: Letters woman allegedly sent to Fanning

        Crime Accused stalker allegedly sent Mick Fanning 'love letters'.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Murwillumbah Tweed Shire Council meeting

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Murwillumbah Tweed Shire Council meeting

        News Rolling coverage of the first council meeting this year