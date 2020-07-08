Surf club life member is giving back in female mentoring

MENTORS ensured Belinda Doman would remain in the surf lifesaving movement.

And so now the Coolangatta surf life saving club life member is taking the chance to give back to the next wave of women striving to make surf lifesaving a better place to be.

Doman has been a member of Coolangatta SLSC since 1994 and is currently in the midst of her sixth season as training officer after receiving life membership in 2018.

Now also balancing a role as Membership Training Officer at Surf Life Saving Queensland, Doman has been selected as one of 20 mentors in Surf Life Saving Australia's new national women's mentoring program and has been paired with Amber Henderson of The Lakes surf club.

Surf Life saving Australia have launched a new female mentoring program. Some of the participants at Burleigh Heads are from left, Kerrie Barnes, Courtney Taylor, Courtney Hancock, Kylie Bade-Peters, and Belinda Doman. Picture Glenn Hampson

Surf Life saving Australia have launched a new female mentoring program. Some of the participants at Burleigh Heads are from left, Kerrie Barnes, Courtney Taylor, Courtney Hancock, Kylie Bade-Peters, and Belinda Doman. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Once I finished my bronze medallion, most of my family dropped out of surf lifesaving and I almost dropped out as well but there were so many people at the club who took me under their wing and told me about all the different avenues I could take," she said.

"Life saving has become a job and career for me and educating others has been extremely rewarding."

Doman, whose most fond memory was receiving her life membership to Coolangatta, hopes to one day take on the role of club president.

Doman is also six months into her role with SLSQ and hopes to make positive change throughout Queensland when it comes to patrolling.

"The mentoring program runs for 12 months but I doubt the relationship you form with your mentee will end then," she said.

"There are so many opportunities to form networks with all of the mentors and mentees.

"It's going to be good to hear how other clubs are doing different things around Australia and where we can help each other out because there's a lot of working in silos but we have a real chance to reinvent the wheel."