Surf community rally for greener ocean

THE Gold Coast surfing community is riding a wave of enthusiasm ahead of the Global Wave Conference 2020 (GWC2020) being hosted in the city next month.

The sixth biennial event has attracted leading international and Australian conservationists, academics, surfing legends and industry leaders and government representatives from all levels concerned with addressing issues confronting the world’s oceans.

Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve chairman Andrew McKinnon, who lobbied hard to have the GWC 2020 held on the Gold Coast, said it was amazing to think it was coming to Australia and the Coast for the first time.

“Looking back, in 2015 at the first Global Wave Conference which was held in the United Kingdom, it was announced that our push for a World Surfing Reserve on the Gold Coast had been recognised,” Mr McKinnon said.

Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve chairman Andrew McKinnon. Picture: Jerad Williams

“From that moment, I thought how appropriate would it be to have the sixth GWC here in the Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve and now that we have been successful in bring it to Australia, I feel that is reward for effort.

“Having so many people who are experts in their fields focusing on our oceans and ways to ensure their health is not just great for the Coast but also Australia and the planet.”

Mr McKinnon said the conference would feature a packed schedule of events ranging from photographic exhibitions, book launches, film nights, guest speakers, fitness and health sessions, social events and fundraisers, workshops and a special paddle out.

One of those speaking at the GWC will be Tugun’s Pacha Light, who is a Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve ambassador and professional surfer.

Ms Light has just returned from competing in Hainan in China and will be talking about Women of the Sea which will draw on her experiences meeting women of all ages who have been involved with the sea and their observations.

“It has been an amazing experience talking to everyone from grandmothers to young women and their connection to the oceans,” she said.

“They have deep concerns about protecting the environment and by presenting their views, I believe we can take things away to make our oceans safe and healthy.”

The GWC will be based at the Southern Cross University campus at Bilinga with events held along the southern Gold Coast.

Division 14 councillor Gail O’Neill said there had been unanimous support from Gold Coast Council in attracting the conference and was looking forward to hearing what came from it.

“Having so many authorities coming together to address issues which coastal communities face will hopefully it produce some positive outcomes,” Cr O’Neil said.

Southern Cross University chief marketing officer Dean Gould. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Southern Cross University chief marketing officer Dean Gould said having the GWC at the university was a natural fit, given SCU’s extensive work in marine science and coastal engineering.