Surf festival set for Tweed

Tweed Heads surfer Alyssa Lock will compete in the Australian Surfing Festival from July 28 to August 14.

UP to 450 waveriders will compete for 32 individual national titles over a blockbuster 18 days on the Tweed.

Australia's best surfers, longboarders and bodyboarders will converge on the region for the Australian Surf Festival, which gets under way on July 28.

With an array of world-class breaks including Cabarita, Destination Tweed general manager Bill Tatchell said the region would be ideal for hosting the festival and its interstate competitors.

"Due to its proximity on the far north coast of NSW, the Tweed Coast is the perfect location,” Tatchell said.

"There's a vast array of different beaches that can turn on in any condition and we can't wait to see some of Australia's finest (compete).”

NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the 18-day event would also provide an economic boost to the region.

"The Australian Surf Festival is the perfect fit for the Tweed Coast, which is one of the most spectacular surfing hot spots in Australia,” Mr Marshall said.

"The NSW Government, through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, is proud to have secured this event for the Tweed Coast region for the next three years.

"The festival provides not only the chance to see some spectacular surfing, but also an opportunity for visitors to see and experience everything the region has to offer.”

The event kicks-off with an opening ceremony, before finishing with the Australian Bodyboard titles on August 14. While heat draws are yet to be released, national titles will be decided in open surf masters, longboard, logger and bodyboard divisions.

Up-and-coming stars, such as 2017 Roxy Pro competitor and Tweed Heads surfer Alyssa Lock, are set to compete.

Visit australiansurffestival.com. for details.