SURF RAGE: ‘She looked like she was in a car accident’

SURF RAGE: An ‘avoidable’ surf accident at Rainbow Bay has left Chasey Brown, 11, with a broken nose, a fractured cheek and memory loss. Picture: Scott Powick.

AN 'avoidable' surf accident at Rainbow Bay has left a grommet with a fractured cheek, a broken nose and memory loss.

Kingscliff's Chasey Brown, 11, was surfing at the popular Coolangatta beach last Saturday when she was smashed in the face by a surf board ridden by an older man.

Her mother Jenny was met with the sight of her daughter being carried out of the water with her face covered in blood.

"She looked like she was in a car accident," Jenny said.

"She was in such shock she didn't even recognise me. She has no memory of the accident, or five hours after it.

"A paramedic ran to us and asked her questions, they took her pulse and checked her neck.

"They told me Chasey's nose was fractured and then a life saver took her to the Rainbow Bay first aid room where we waited for an ambulance to arrive."

Jenny said the family friend who carried Chasey out of the water confronted the surfer who hit her, but he showed no remorse.

She said the man, who looked like he was is in his sixties, was a skilled surfer who could have easily moved out of Chasey's way.

"I'm blown away the bloke showed no care, he wasn't apologetic, all he was doing was trying to protect himself," she said.

"He showed no remorse and gave no apology."

"He hasn't gone unnoticed by the surfing community, he has been recognised as the person who has done this and he is not in the good books."

Chasey has spent the past five years surfing the popular spot and is coached weekly by a former professional surfer.

Jenny said her daughter must not have seen the man surfing towards her because she has been trained to avoid being hit.

"She would have thrown her board out towards him or ducked under water.

"The number one thing she was taught was to cover her head and we've practiced that.

"I don't believe she had that chance to get out of the way."

Jenny said Chasey was due to see a surgeon today to determine whether she needed surgery to her nose, but it was her memory loss that was most concerning.

She said despite of all of the injuries, Chasey was still keen to get back into the surf.