Surf Scene: A worldwide paddle plight

Andrew McKinnon | 29th May 2017 2:37 PM
Watersports Guru invites you to join them at Kingscliff this Saturday at 9am for the Paddle for the Planet to mark World Environment Day.
Watersports Guru invites you to join them at Kingscliff this Saturday at 9am for the Paddle for the Planet to mark World Environment Day. contributed

vanessa.horstman

PLASTICS in the ocean are a huge concern. Not just on top, but also in the microbeads that fall well below the surface and into the marine food chain.

Probably the first place to start is with the elimination of plastic bags. The Queensland Government is determined to see through legislation to eradicate plastic bags from July 1. This is a great step forward but, of course, the problem is massive and more needs to be done worldwide.

A dedicated group in Europe called Seabin have successfully trialled an invention modelled on a pool filter that can capture plastics and waste in boating marinas.

On a bigger scale, a 22-year-old Dutchman, Boyan Slat, has introduced a mega method called the Ocean Clean-up. The method uses ocean currents to capture the waste and rid the ocean of plastics by using the ultimate scooper.

According to a report in the Washington Post, up until 2012 the leading proposal to clean up the ocean's trash was dispatching big ships to troll for bits of plastic - and it would take thousands of years. When Slat was only 16, he came up with a low-cost solution that could do it in a matter of years.

He proposed erecting a large and angled barrier and mooring it to the ocean floor in the areas of densest garbage accumulation.

Then the ocean's currents would take it from there, passively pushing the plastic into a collection zone, cleansing the zone in five years.

"The oceanic currents moving around is not an obstacle,” Slat said.

"It's a solution. Why move through the oceans if the oceans can move through you? Let the rotating currents do their work.”

Slat's Ocean Clean-up system is scheduled to be deployed in 2018. His model shows this technology will clean more than 50% of the ocean garbage patch in just five years.

Recently, the Surfrider Foundation organised a successful Sunday Beach Clean Up on South Stradbroke Island, with more than 70 volunteers making the boat trip to scour over eight kilometres of the island's coast for rubbish as part of their ongoing Rise Above Plastics campaign. The event was run with support from the Cleanwater Group and Sea World Research and Rescue Foundation, and picked up over 3m3 of rubbish on the day.

"As this iconic surf spot is mainly used by surfers for its epic waves, only a small amount of refuse can be contributed to them, mainly in the form of broken surfboards,” said Greg Howell, president of Tweed Gold Coast Surfrider Foundation.

"It was determined that the coastal ocean current is responsible for distributing waste from every stormwater drain that enters our creeks and beaches, so we are all responsible.”

More than 70 volunteers from the Surfrider Foundation turned up for the Beach Clean Up at South Stradbroke Island.
More than 70 volunteers from the Surfrider Foundation turned up for the Beach Clean Up at South Stradbroke Island. Nicole Yardley

The volunteers were shocked at the volume of cigarette butts collected. The group counted more than 500 butts in the first 300m of the southern end of the beach. Polystyrene fragents were also notably visible on the high tide line along the beach.

This Saturday, Kingscliff is the venue for Paddle for the Planet. The event unites paddlers around the world for a one-day global relay at 9am in each time zone as part of World Environment Day. The aim is to raise awareness of ocean conservation and to fundraise for projects dedicated to the protection of our oceans.

The event is being supported by the Watersports Guru (Co-host), Tweed Shire Council, Quiksilver Foundation, Caldera Environment Centre, Cudgen Heads Surf Life Saving Club, Steve Posselt and Kayak4Earth, Tweed Coast Outriggers, Ballina Outriggers, a number of local Dragon Boat Clubs, SUP clubs and the local paddling community.

The flotilla departs at 9am setting off from Ed Parker Rotary Park at Cudgen Creek. Bring a small donation, hat, water, sunscreen and a paddle craft. See Paddle For The Planet Kingscliff on Facebook for more.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  ocean plastics pollution sport surfing surf scene with andrew mckinnon tweed sport

