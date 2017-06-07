18°
News

Surf Scene: Big waves fire up theatres

7th Jun 2017 4:30 PM
Tim Bonython shooting Hawaii's Jamie O'brien, who is literally on fire at Teahupo, Tahiti.
Tim Bonython shooting Hawaii's Jamie O'brien, who is literally on fire at Teahupo, Tahiti. Brian Bielmann

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

vanessa.horstman

IT'S hard to go past the excitement of watching big waves on the big screen, and this weekend will see two epic showings of Tim Bonython's latest big wave blockbuster on the Gold Coast.

Ever since the inception of surf movies, the thrill of watching big waves and the risks attached have always kept both the surfing and non-surfing public glued to their seats.

Picturing yourself on a wave that is the size of a two-storey building or bigger is daunting enough. Originally, it was the domain of Hawaii and the notorious North Shore spots like Sunset, Pipeline and Waimea Bay.

Nowadays, there are numerous locations around the globe that dwarf the original big wave hallowed grounds of Hawaii. Some of the prime locations that come to mind are Nazare Portugal, Teahupo Tahiti, Pe'ahi Jaws Maui, Mavericks San Francisco, Todos Santos and Puerto Escondido Mexico, The Right and Cowie Bommie in West Australia, Shipsterns in Tasmania, Pico Alto in Peru, Punta Da Lobos in Chile, Mullaghmore Head in Ireland, and Belharra in France.

Most of the above staggering big wave spots are covered in Tim Bonython's last Big Wave extravaganza,The Big Wave Project, which has been screening to sell-out venues across Australia.

Bonython prides himself on chasing the Big Swell events worldwide. He has made an art out of documenting these non-competition events that feature many of the new but virtually unknown generation of Big Wave surfers.

It's only in the last two years that the WSL has jumped on board to create a Big Wave World Title circuit.

At one of his favourite filming venues, The Right at West Australia, Tim Bonython gets in close with Mark Matthews.
At one of his favourite filming venues, The Right at West Australia, Tim Bonython gets in close with Mark Matthews. ORD PHOTO

One of the stars of the Big Wave Project, Jamie Mitchell, was mentioned in Surf Scene last month when declaring his intentions to aim for a Big Wave world title. Originally from Currumbin, Mitchell is now based on Maui in Hawaii. He has been better known in Hawaii for his 10 consecutive Paddle from Molokai to Oahu wins but has now established himself as one of the Big Wave contenders.

One of Hawaii's best at Jaws or Pe'ahi (as it's called locally), is Maui rider Alex Gray, who said the fear and danger is a sizeable part of taking off on bigger waves to defy the odds.

"The danger level increases as we attempt to climb a mountain of water where the peak keeps getting higher,” said Gray, one of the film's participants.

The progression of big wave surfing skill collides with the best swell season in 30 years as the world's best and bravest paddle, and also tow, into some of the greatest waves ever documented. This includes what has been called the biggest wave ever attempted, featuring Hawaiian Aaron Gold's infamous massive paddle-in wave at Jaws, in Hawaii.

The Big Wave Project travels across Australia, Tahiti and finally to Europe's new frontier of Nazaré, in Portugal. Featured surfers include Jamie Mitchell, Aaron Gold, Mark Healey and Gold Coast's Ryan Hipwood, with insights from Mavericks champion Peter Mel, the late Brock Little and original big wave icon Greg Noll.

Gold Coast night-time shows will be at Coolangatta BBC Cinema on Friday and Broadbeach Pacific Fair on Sunday. If sold out, there could be extra showings. For online bookings go to www.ASMF.net.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  andy mac andy mac surf scene big wave surfing film sport surf scene surf scene with andrew mckinnon tweed sport

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Labor: Low police numbers impacting Tweed families

Labor: Low police numbers impacting Tweed families

LABOR has accused the NSW Government of abandoning families of the North Coast, as the region's police command struggles with a lack of numbers.

Lions Club on the prowl for new members to join

DIY TIPS: Coolangatta State School students Mikayla Harris, Imogen Carter-Stewart and Danni Flanigan learning the tricks of the trade from Peter Phillips and Duncan MacLennan.

Teaching students the skills of yesteryear.

Salt Surf Life Saving Club readies for major upgrade

Salt SLSC clubhouse after stage 2A's completion in 2016

Anticipated project receives green light

Calls for council to reconsider the Rail Trail

ALL ABOARD: Peter Finch wants to see a tram operate along the old train line.

Calls for council to reconsider running a tram.

Local Partners

Laying the foundations for the Pottsville Men's Shed

The Men's Shed members is weeks away from moving into their new home.

Festival puts young orators on the big stage

ORATORS: St James students Darcia Robinson, Millie Cane, Ella Cane and Caitlin McCormack behind Octavia Robinson, Scarlett Reid and Sebastian Thomson, are eager to hear what Lucy Johnson has to say at the festival ahead of her performance in the new public speaking categoriy at the Murwillumbah Festival of Performing Arts.

Murwillumbah Festival of Performing Arts due to get underway.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Gig guide: Cooly Rock's Tweed entertainment

Cooly Rocks On sets tone for a big week of gigs

Mad laughs coming for Kingy

Mike Bennett set to headline Kingy Comedy

Laughs from the land of the long white cloud

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Cooly Rocks On's true retro playground

Emma Mason who goes by the name Rose D'Luxe gets ready for Cooly Rocks On 2017.

"It's not just a community in Australia, it's world wide”

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced to sell. Just metres from the sand, stroll across the road to...

Build Your Dream Home

29 Shearer Court, Terranora 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $265,000

This fantastic block is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac on 900m2 with a great outlook. Backing directly onto bushland and only a short stroll down...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH MAY 1:00 - 1:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a...

Palm Beach - Reap the Rewards

96 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

This beautiful, superbly situated Palm Beach home is one that ticks so many boxes and makes a lot of sense for the active family. In a terrifically convenient...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Genuine Gem!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 11:00 - 11:30PM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque...

Tranquil Over 55&#39;s Living

24/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 2 1 $340,000 ...

Located in a private over 55's enclave surrounded by serene manicured gardens, this immaculately presented villa is ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy a...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 2:00 - 2:30PM Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac...

Renovated Family Home with Stunning Broadwater, Ocean and Hinterland Views

24 Banora Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 3 $645,000 ...

This fantastic family home offers luxurious living at the end of a private cul-de-sac on a fully landscaped 1,738m2 block. Spacious, light filled interiors on...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!