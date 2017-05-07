Surf Scene: Brenno's big day out in Bali

TITLE RUN: Brent Dorrington carving up Keramas to take out the Komune Bali Pro presented by his sponsors, Mad Hueys.

vanessa.horstman

KERAMAS on the East side of Bali was firing for five days with the Mad Hueys presented Komune Bali Pro.

The Men's WQS 1000 event attracted some of the best surfers in the world, including top 10 World Tour pros.

Adriano De Souza (Brazil), Sebastian Zietz (Hawaii) both made the semis but defending champion Taj Burrow was surprisingly eliminated in round one.

On finals day, eight surfers were left in the draw and it was Coolangatta's Brent Dorrington who reigned supreme to claim the event title and the Golden Shoe trophy (check the pool party pic).

The 35-minute final was an arm wrestle between Dorrington and 16-year-old rising Balinese/Japanese star Rio Waida, with both exchanging tubes and the lead.

Conditions held up and continued to pump out the goods. The winner would be decided by who used their priority to pick the waves that allowed sections for combinations of tubes and turns. Experience paid off and Brenno, a long-time QS campaigner, will now consider another assault on the WQS.

"Wow. What a day,” Dorrington said.

"This is one contest I have always wanted to win. It's at one of my favourite waves. It's sponsored by The Mad Hueys and I had all my best mates here for my brother's buck's party tonight. Rio had me there for a while. I thought it was all over, but I was able to comeback and get the win.”

Earlier in the morning, 2015 WSL World Champion De Souza was the man to beat posting a perfect score of 20 out of 20 in his quarter-final, but came up short against Dorrington in the semis. De Souza held the lead for 29 minutes, but with 10 seconds to go, Dorrington scored a near perfect ride to steal the win and send the No. 1 seed home with an equal third place finish.

"He deserved the score on that wave. I was watching from the inside and saw the whole thing,” De Souza said.

"I wanted to make the final, but well done to Brent. He was ripping.”

Dorrington said he'd been surfing Keramas - one of his favourite breaks - since he was 12.

"This is the first time I've surfed in this event. I missed the first two because I was at other QS events and last year I injured myself the day before my heat,” Dorrington said.

Best way to celebrate a win was to jump on a boat with your mates to the Mentawai's.

Brenno had it planned from last year to do a boat trip after Keramas; teaming up with Seabass, Vasa, Bubbler, Shelton Simkus, Robbie Rickard, Mitch James, Dazza Scott, Phil Crosson, Joel Nantes and cameraman and organiser Lachlan McKinnon. What a crew of surfing hellmen. Can't wait to see the footage.

Other Coolangatta surfers to reach the quarter-final stage included Mitch Parkinson and Nick Vasicek.