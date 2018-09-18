SURF SCENE: Meet the coast's big wave fiend

Matt Aldridge on the biggest swell of the year in Indonesia, charging at Outside Corner, Uluwatu, Bali.

HE CAN switch from two foot D'bah to 25 foot plus at Uluwatu, but it's the crazy stuff where Matt Aldridge is an avid big wave psycho.

The 35-year old is Gold Coast's version of Hawaiian 'Hellman' Mark Healey, a similar fair headed goofyfoot who inspires Matt.

Aldridge is the Brand Manager of Pyzel Surfboards for Australia and New Zealand, and is a personal friend of the new generation of the Hawaiian north shore chargers like world champion John John Florence, brother Nathan and Mark Healey.

HOOKED: Matt Aldridge enjoys some green-room time at Lovers Rocks, D'bah. Foamballs

So naturally, Matt has been to Hawaii to surf for the past 10 seasons.

"It's very special to me,” he said. "I mainly surf at Waimea, Pipe and the outer reefs are amazing when they break, normally about 25 foot plus.”

Aldridge started surfing at Port Macquarie when he was seven years old after his dad brought home a board one day.

"I was instantly hooked,” he said.

After moving to the Gold Coast in December 2006 after losing a really close friend, Michael Branch, Aldridge credits the Deane family, in particular the late Wayne Deane, for looking after him.

"I was riding for Wayne Deane for many years who was the master at being able to ride all types of crafts in different conditions. I studied what he was doing and learnt a lot from him.”

He now calls the Gold Coast home.

"This is the best place for progressing your surfing,” Matt said. "It has great waves pretty much all year round.”

But it was in July this year that Matt was tracking one of the biggest swells ever to hit Indonesia, having to call on Andy Mac to fill in for him on the SEAFM surf report to chase the action.

Sure enough a 20-30 foot swell arrived on forecast on arguably the biggest Wednesday in Indonesia.

"It was a big day,” Matt said.

"We watched it for a bit, watched guys not getting out and washed through to Padang. The guys that got out from the cave got 20 to 30 foot waves on the head!”

So, Matt opted for a paddle out from the channel at Padang Padang, at least three kilometres from the main take off at Outside Corner.

"I rode my 9'0 Pyzel Padillac big wave gun. There was a massive amount of water moving, and I caught three waves in almost five hours of surfing.

"It was really hard work, but gosh it was fun.” he said, with that mad twinkle in his eye.

Not surprisingly, his favourite saying is: "Whatever doesn't kill you, makes you stronger.”

"It's relevant with surfing, training and life in general,” he said.

"The harder you push or bigger you go, the better it is for you!”

Like I said: Matt will go.