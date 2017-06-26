22°
News

Surf Scene: Piper plays a winning tune

Andrew McKinnon | 26th Jun 2017 2:14 PM
Coolangatta 16-year-old Piper Harrison carved to victory at the Queensland Open State women's title at D'bah.
Coolangatta 16-year-old Piper Harrison carved to victory at the Queensland Open State women's title at D'bah. Surfing Queensland

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

vanessa.horstman

COOLANGATTA up-and-comer Piper Harrison has gained entry into the Roxy Pro trials after taking out the final round of the 2017 Queensland State Titles at Duranbah.

Finishing the series off with a bang, Harrison took advantage of her home break to defeat Sunshine Coast surfer Sophie McCulloch in the blue ribbon Open Women's division.

It came down to the wire between Harrison and McCulloch, with both locked on equal ratings points prior to the event.

Harrison claimed victory with the highest two wave combination scores of the series with an 18.50 (out of a possible 20). Harrison was electric in the final with high-speed snaps and powerful rail work to hold off McCulloch, Lauren McGregor (Nerang) in third and Angie Adler (Bilinga) in fourth.

"I'm absolutely over the moon right now, it's so exciting and I'm so pumped. This has been a dream of mine for ages,” Harrison said.

"It was so awesome for everyone to be getting good waves, it really turned on for us in the final. I surf here every day so knowing the banks and what they've been like definitely gave me an advantage.”

As champion Harrison has earned the opportunity to surf at the World Surf League Championship Tour 2018 Roxy Pro trials at Snapper Rocks.

The 16-year-old has a huge future and will be competing in the upcoming Australian Surf Festival (Australian titles) at Cabarita from July 29-30. The winner of the Australian Open women's final will be selected in the Australian team to compete at next year's World ISA titles, which would give Harrison a crack at a world title.

  • Former professional surfers from the 90s are back with a vengeance, and will compete at the Australian Surfmasters on the Tweed Coast from July 31 to August 2.

Names like Jay Phillips, Mark Richardson, Jye Gofton, Owen Crockett, Chris Brooks, Jason Frost, Troy Dowker and more will compete in one of the best Masters contests to date.

It's been a couple of years since the International Surfing Association (ISA) has held a World Masters competition, but if it's back on in 2018, the list of Australian starters including the above would all be contenders.

Multiple state and national champion Mark Richardson bags the double with wins in the over 35s and over 40s Queensland State titles.
Multiple state and national champion Mark Richardson bags the double with wins in the over 35s and over 40s Queensland State titles. Surfing Queensland

According to Surfing Australia's events manager Beau Brenchley, there will be prize money added to the Open division of the Australian Titles as an incentive to involve professional surfers. Surfing Australia is keen to see the best surfers competing in order to select the best Australian team possible for the World ISA titles.

On the Olympic front, the rumour is that selection for the 2020 Games in Tokyo will be based on a country's best professionally rated surfers, with only 20 men's, and 20 women's spots available. In other words, only so many countries will be invited and selection will be limited.

There are many unanswered questions about how the first ever surfing Olympics will work and who will be representing their country.

As stated by former World Masters champion and four time world champion runner-up Cheyne Horan: "Whoever takes Gold in 2020 will be creating history as the first ever surfer to win an Olympic gold medal in surfing!” Amen to that!

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  andy mac piper harrison roxy pro surfing surf scene surf scene with andrew mckinnon

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Car find following fatal Tweed Heads shooting

Car find following fatal Tweed Heads shooting

POLICE have found a suspect white Holden Commodore on Steep St at Tweed Heads that may be connected to Saturday's murder.

Tweed shooting victim known as 'the enforcer'

Ace Hall was shot in the stomach and later died. Picture: Facebook.

Ace John Anthony Hall, 31, died after being shot in the stomach

Tweed shooting: Labor stands by its anti-bikie laws

Ace Hall was known to police.

Sources said Mr Hall was known in the drug scene as an “enforcer”.

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Local Partners

Blueberries help property market boom

Rural property market reflects expansion of blueberry industry into the Clarence and growth in the cattle market

Nature: the best learning tool

Learning by doing makes for the best outcomes as part of the new Nature Explorers program at Pottsville Community Pre-school.

NATURE EXPLORERS Igniting Learning Naturally

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be offered fully furnished ready to go. Located on the NSW side of...

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 1 $659,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1 JULY 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $500,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

you will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $780,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Rare Opportunity - Charming Original Home in A Perfect Location

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $525,000 ...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river and hinterland. With...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 $620,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 10:00 - 10:30AM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!