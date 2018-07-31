SURF SCENE: State titles begin on Coast

GLORY BOUND?: Raya Campbell is in sensational form heading into this week's state school titles.

GOLD Coast will play host to the Queensland School Sport Surfing State Titles starting today until Sunday, August 5.

This mobile event will provide an opportunity for surfers to represent their schools and their regions in an attempt to qualify for the Queensland team.

Successful qualifiers will represent Queensland at the Australian School Surfing Titles to be held at Victor Harbour, South Australia, in the first week of December. The competition is broken into regions with accumulative point score for the best region. Gold Coast has four regions: Broadwater, Hinterland, Oceanic (including PBC and Miami) and Pacific Rim.

Categories consist of both Under 16 and Under 19 male and female categories as well as the prestigious MR (named after four-time Australian world champion Mark Richards) Shield school tag team event.

Event convenor Rob Petersen of Miami High School said the event is a great opportunity for students to be able to represent their schools and their region.

"Even though the majority of the event has surfers competing as individuals, they still take great pride in being a representative,” Petersen said.

"The schools also enjoy celebrating the success of their students at events such as these.”

The event kicks off with the Opening Ceremony tonight (Wednesday evening) at Palm Beach Currumbin High School. Some of the Palm Beach-Currumbin High guns to watch out for include recent first round Under 16 state winner Raya Campbell and third-place getter Lucy Tandler, Under 19 girls runner-up Shaye Leeuwndal and Under 19 boys runner-up Thomas Carvalho.

Boardriders anniversary

THE Palm Beach Boardriders club will celebrate its 50th anniversary in style this Saturday night at the Currumbin RSL upstairs in the Soundlounge.

Tickets are still available either via their Facebook page or can be purchased at the door.

It's guaranteed to be a super-fun night for the ever popular Palmy Army, which has maintained its own identity since the chaos of the sixties to the new professional millennials and second generation families.

The latest grom generation are a deadly force, and will be a threat to future club comps.

Local surf band and club members Rough Mix and El Torana will be entertaining the troops in the all too familiar Palmy Army music genre with trays of finger food doing the rounds.

Palmy's celebration kicks off at 6.30pm on Saturday - RSL ID and dress regulations apply to all who attend.

The event shapes as a joyful reunion of members and friends past and present.

A great night not to miss!