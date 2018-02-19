Surf warning continues for Tweed Coast

TAKE CARE: A lifeguard watches over surfers taking advantage of the massive swell at Snapper Rocks. While conditions are expected to subside this week, beachgoers are still urged to exercise caution.

TAKE CARE: A lifeguard watches over surfers taking advantage of the massive swell at Snapper Rocks. While conditions are expected to subside this week, beachgoers are still urged to exercise caution. Conal Healy

EXPERIENCED surfers made the most of extreme surf conditions over the weekend despite the closure of most Tweed and Gold Coast beaches.

Onlookers flocked to popular surfing beaches, particularly Kirra and Snapper Rocks, to catch a glimpse of the sheer force of the waves, which left 50 people needing to be rescued from Southeast Queensland beaches over the weekend.

As waves reached 6m across the coast thanks to Tropical Cyclone Gita moving across the Pacific Ocean, Northern NSW lifeguard co-ordinator Scott McCartney said Tweed lifeguards had an easier job, with many swimmers avoiding the closed beaches.

"Generally the public did a really good job in adhering to the advice of lifeguards,” Mr McCartney said.

"There were a few a call-outs from people concerned and unsure if people were in trouble.

"There were also a few incidents of boats and jet-skis getting in trouble at the mouth of the river.”

While conditions are expected to subside across the week, with forecasts predicting a 2-3m swell on Wednesday, Mr McCartney said beach-goers still needed to be careful..

"The swimmers have been doing a great job and the surfers are enjoying themselves but it's important that everyone understands their own limitations,” he said.

"As the surf does decline it's still important surfers understand their own abilities.

"Word gets around the surf is good and people head out but the conditions are still based on elite and experienced surfing levels.”