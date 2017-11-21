Surfboard success for Tweed

SURF'S UP: The Glass Lab director Adam Wessel is helping his industry become more sustainable.

SURFING is a big part of the Tweed's lifestyle, with many people seeking the perfect wave along the coastline.

As the sport becomes more popular, an emphasis for the surfboard industry is now on providing a sustainable product.

The Glass Lab director Adam Wessel said Tweed was the ideal place for his company to continue providing top-quality, high-performance surfboards to his domestic and international clients.

Tweed Business Chamber recognised The Glass Lab this week by awarding the local employer its monthly business award.

We chat with Adam about The Glass Lab and his commitment to his business, staff and community:

Why did you open your new South Tweed warehouse?

It's achieved exactly what we wanted to achieve, which is the ability to up our production. It's about creating a world-class product.

We're recognised globally with creating a product that's more advanced and better quality than anyone else is offering.

The whole idea behind this was to increase production and create more jobs.

We'd sort of hit our full capacity at the last premises for about three years and we couldn't take any more work or any more employees.

Owner of the Glass Factory at Tweed Heads, Adam Wessel. Scott Powick

How are you ensuring your production is environmentally friendly?

With manufacturing of surfboards, especially with polyester and resin, you have fumes that come off.

We've put (a machine) in place to eliminate (volatile organic compounds) to the outside environment.

A lot of the companies around here just pump it out into the air, which isn't good for the environment.

This system that we've put in place removes 96 per cent of those VOCs and that unit also collects 99.9 per cent of all dust.

No one has taken a bigger step than what we've done here.

Why is it important to have a sustainable business model?

The way things are going, the more surfboards that we create, I don't want the industry to be shut down here and for us to lose another industry to overseas markets.

If we don't comply now and be deemed as a legitimate trade, a legitimate business, we have the potential of losing it. We're up against cheap labour.

What's your plan for the future?

I'm loving the growth of the place. I'm loving the potential of all the new houses that are going on down at Casuarina and Pottsville.

I'm loving watching it and I want to be part of it. I want to be here for the next 50 years, continue to grow and create a great product.

With surfing being an Olympic sport now, we want people to be riding our boards.

