Surfer Jack Freestone gives hope to struggling Tweed kids

Pro Tweed surfer Jack Freestone teamed up with the Surf Dive n Ski to deliver back packs to young people and chat about his life experiences dealing with homelessness.

Pro Tweed surfer Jack Freestone teamed up with the Surf Dive n Ski to deliver back packs to young people and chat about his life experiences dealing with homelessness. Contributed

THE Family Centre has teamed up with Surf Dive n Ski and professional surfer Jack Freestone to help more than 200 disadvantaged children in the Northern Rivers.

Surf Dive n Ski has donated more than 200 backpacks to the Family Centre as part of the Youth Projects campaign.

Youth Projects ambassador Jack Freestone, who experienced homelessness when he was younger, said he understood the value of supporting disadvantaged children.

"It's a campaign to help change for the youth of Australia and I'm so happy to be a part of it all,” Freestone said.

Pro Tweed surfer Jack Freestone teamed up with the Surf Dive n Ski to deliver back packs to young people and chat about his life experiences dealing with homelessness. Contributed

The Family Centre executive director David Boutkan said the donations would be a great help.

"For many young people and children experiencing homelessness and financial disadvantage it's the things we often take for granted that can make a huge differ- ence,” Mr Boutkan said.

"Being able to provide backpacks and other items for school can alleviate the stress of not having the right gear and can make the young person or child feel more inclusive.”